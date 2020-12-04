Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? Jungle camp’s new castle location

After an action-packed series, I’m A Celebrity 2020 is coming to an end tonight with the grand final, where one of the remaining three contestants will be crowned king or queen of the castle.

The long-running reality series has historically been filmed in Australia, but set up camp at Gwrych Castle in North Wales this year due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While some fans were concerned about how this radical change would affect the show, it appears they have been completely won over by the quirky charm that this new setting has to offer.

In fact, a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com found that two-thirds of I’m A Celeb fans actually prefer the castle setting to the traditional jungle locale.

This warm reception to the latest series has left I’m A Celeb showrunner Richard Cowles open to the prospect of staying in Wales next year, although no final decision has been made just yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new location for I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Where is I’m a Celebrity UK filming?

It was confirmed in August 2020 that the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales would be used as the main location for the new series.

The castle is set in 250 acres of gardens and ground, with views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, but the celebrities could be in for a scare – with several ghost sightings having been reported in the castle.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust told Chronicle Live:“I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

The show’s hosts Ant and Dec recently shared a photo of themselves on the way to the new castle location.

“Quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign…” they joked alongside the image.

Quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign… ???????????????????????????????? @ITV pic.twitter.com/MyT3OkrJrr — antanddec (@antanddec) September 30, 2020

In a new trailer clip, the duo are also seen travelling across a bridge in the pouring rain.

“Well this is the coldest summer in Australia ever, ” Dec says, as Ant chimes in: “We’re lost!”

“I’ll check the map,” Dec then replies, to which Ant says: “Forget the map. Time to apply some proper 21st century technology,” and takes out his phone from his pocket.

He then speaks to his phone and asks “Can you tell us the way to camp from here?” The voice recognition service then responds, citing a long street name in Welsh, which neither of them can understand.

Later in August it was revealed that a second location would also be used, with a North Wales farm situated close to Gwrych Castle set to be used for the show.

Manorafon Farm Park has been booked for exclusive use by the show’s producers, and a look at the farm’s website reveals a possible hint as to what the celebs will be up to, with the ‘Explore’ section reading, “We also have a Reptile Hut full of interesting critters.”

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celeb has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The production extends beyond what appears on camera, with an on-site medical facility, a space for props storage and an area where family and friends of the celebrities gather on the morning of each eviction.

Google Maps

However, the show is reportedly considering moving from the UNESCO heritage site when the current I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. According to The Sun, producers are discussing moving the show to Kangaroo Island in the future – although this has not been confirmed.

ITV Pictures

Where do the celebrities stay after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint living off rice and beans, enduring cold showers and suffering multiple insect bites, the celebs are due a bit of luxury.

Usually, each evicted contestant is put up at the five-star Versace Hotel in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve certainly earned it. Palazzo Versace Hotel too, if you have a couple of hundred pounds a night to spare…

There’s no news yet on which luxury location the celebs will be escaping to after the castle, but if it’s anything like the Versace Hotel, it’s going to be well worth eating all those creepy crawlies for.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.