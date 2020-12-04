Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter

Vernon Kay has made it to the final of I’m A Celebrity, alongside Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North.

The presenter has had an eventful time in Gwyrch Castle (the new I’m A Celebrity filming location) and hasn’t been afraid to get stuck in to some nasty Bushtucker Trials.

He will be hoping to get the I’m A Celebrity vote and become the first ever king of the castle.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon Kay, a star in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

Who is Vernon Kay?

Age: 46

Instagram: @vernonkay

Twitter: @vernonkay

Job: TV presenter and radio DJ

The TV star began his career on Channel 4’s cult T4 from 2000 until 2005, and has hosted ITV’s primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes since 2006. He has also fronted ITV’s Beat The Star, featuring celebrity guests, and in 2013, Vernon joined Gabby Logan and Tom Daley to co-host ITV’s short-lived diving competition show Splash!.

He has spent eight years at BBC1 Radio hosting entertainment shows, and in 2017, it was announced that Vernon would host Channel 5’s coverage of Formula E motor racing.

The presenter is famously married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, and the couple have two children together. Tess recently shared her support for Vernon on Instagram, writing: “Ahh so the news is out… Vernon is doing @imacelebrity ! For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we’ll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an’ all. Good luck Vern!!”

Phobias? “I don’t like being confined underwater!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I think I have always been the same throughout my career – so I don’t have any.”