Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter
The TV star has settled into Gwrych Castle in North Wales for what could be three, very interesting weeks of his life!
Vernon Kay has made it to the final of I’m A Celebrity, alongside Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North.
The presenter has had an eventful time in Gwyrch Castle (the new I’m A Celebrity filming location) and hasn’t been afraid to get stuck in to some nasty Bushtucker Trials.
He will be hoping to get the I’m A Celebrity vote and become the first ever king of the castle.
Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon Kay, a star in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.
Who is Vernon Kay?
Age: 46
Instagram: @vernonkay
Twitter: @vernonkay
Job: TV presenter and radio DJ
The TV star began his career on Channel 4’s cult T4 from 2000 until 2005, and has hosted ITV’s primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes since 2006. He has also fronted ITV’s Beat The Star, featuring celebrity guests, and in 2013, Vernon joined Gabby Logan and Tom Daley to co-host ITV’s short-lived diving competition show Splash!.
He has spent eight years at BBC1 Radio hosting entertainment shows, and in 2017, it was announced that Vernon would host Channel 5’s coverage of Formula E motor racing.
The presenter is famously married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, and the couple have two children together. Tess recently shared her support for Vernon on Instagram, writing: “Ahh so the news is out… Vernon is doing @imacelebrity ! For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we’ll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an’ all. Good luck Vern!!”
Phobias? “I don’t like being confined underwater!”
Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I think I have always been the same throughout my career – so I don’t have any.”
Role in the camp? “Person to keep spirits up.”
Who will you miss most? “My family.”
Dream campmate? “Anybody who has won the Super Bowl!”
Relationship status? Married.
What has Vernon said about joining I’m A Celebrity?
“One hundred per cent I will cry,” the TV entertainer told ITV. “My favourite movie is Forrest Gump. I have seen it at least 100 times and I cry every time I watch it. “But I am excited about doing I’m a Celebrity. The physical and mental challenges will be really interesting.”
So, the secret’s out ???????? @imacelebrity#imacelebhttps://t.co/D0TDp1RH7L
— Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) November 9, 2020
Vernon also revealed that he was happy to be working again after the pandemic has put jobs on hold, adding: “I am not missing anything as 2020 has been a kick in the nuts for everyone! I have not been working really this year and so we will have to see how this goes now!”
