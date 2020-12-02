Meet Colin Jackson CBE, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Olympian

A new series of Dancing on Ice will kick off in January 2021, and with the celebrity line-up now complete, we can’t wait.

Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is Colin Jackson MBE, who was the eighth celebrity to be announced for the series.

The former sprint and hurdling athlete has won an Olympic silver medal, became world champion twice, and his world record of 12.91 seconds for the 110m hurdles lasted for well over a decade. He remains the 60 metres hurdles world record holder.

Colin will competing against the likes of Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, actress Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan and Sonny Jay.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

As a natural competitor and Olympic star – how will he take to the ice? Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Colin Jackson?

Age: 53

Instagram: @colinrayjackson

Twitter: @colinjackson

Job: Olympian and sports commentator

Since retiring from sports, he is now as a TV presenter and sports commentator for athletics, working mainly for the BBC. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005, and on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

What has Colin Jackson CBE said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Speaking about his DOI signing, Colin CBE said: “The first thing for us all is to get used to our boots. I don’t know if you’ve tried ice skating boots but they are pretty tight so we’ve got to get our feet in there and start getting used to balancing on them. We won’t get onto the ice fully until the middle of October.

“I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes. I’m going to try and that’s the most important thing. You go out there, you enjoy yourself and you learn a new skill and to hone the skill of skating will just be a huge, huge plus. I’m looking forward to it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFl5G0yhuuG/

Alongside his promo pic, Colin added: “My mantra is: ‘Stay focused and stay respectful on the ice’ – because if you disrespect it, it will bite you back!”

