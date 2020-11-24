Maisie Smith felt like she was “dancing for her life” in the Strictly dance-off

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith says she felt like she was “dancing for her life” in her second consecutive dance-off in Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Maisie, 19, found herself in the dreaded position on Sunday night despite receiving 27 points from the judges – her highest score of the season and the second-highest total on the night.

She explained to Zoe Ball on Strictly It Takes Two: “It is [a horrible moment] because you’re so nervous dancing it the first time against seven people, but when you have to dance it again… you feel like you’re dancing for your life. That’s what you feel like when you’re out on the stage. But I just tried to enjoy myself.”

Her professional partner, Gorka Marquez added: “To be honest, I think she was quite strong. Obviously it hits you when you’re back there again, but…”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Zoe, meanwhile, offered her support: “Don’t be disheartened about being in the dance-off, it’s a horrible moment, we were all willing that not to happen to you.”

There are a variety of theories about why one of the best dancers on this season of Strictly Come Dancing has found herself in the dance-offs. One particularly harsh school of thought is that Maisie isn’t earning the public votes because she appears over-confident and not especially likeable, while some feel that her stage school background and success in the Children in Need Strictly Special in 2019 may be leading the public to cast their votes elsewhere.

Perhaps the strongest theory is that Strictly Come Dancing fans aren’t voting for her because they think the judges will save her, as they did on Sunday. Both Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke chose to keep her in the competition rather than Caroline Quentin.

This weekend the actress who plays Tiffany Butcher in the BBC One soap will be dancing a Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams.

The Strictly Come Dancing audience will be keeping an especially close eye on the performer who, despite the dance-offs, still has a solid chance of winning the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing screens next on BBC One on Saturday 28th November.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.