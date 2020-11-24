Meet Laura, GBBO contestant and digital manager

It’s been a busy past couple of months in the Great British Bake Off tent, and now it’s time to find out which one of the three finalists will be crowned the 2020 winner.

One of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants baking for one last chance to impress the judges is 31-year-old Laura.

The digital manager has come a long way since she arrived in the tent on Week One, and has certainly amazed the Great British Bake Off judges with her great use of flavours.

In Week Five, she landed her first ever Star Baker accolade, and Prue Leith hasn’t stopped praising her bakes, admitting in Week Nine that her dessert was “well worth the calories”.

But does she have what it takes to be crowned the Ultimate Star Baker and win the 11th series?

She has some pretty tough competition, being up against Peter and Dave, who haven’t been going lightly in the competition.

As we get closer to the nail biting decision, here’s everything you need to know about Laura.

Who is GBBO contestant Laura?

Name: Laura

Laura Age: 31

31 Where is she from? Kent

Kent What job does Laura do? Digital Manager

Channel 4

Born and brought up in Gravesend, Laura has been baking since the age of eight – but only realised her flair for it a few years ago.

She loves citrus and strong flavours, and enjoys putting a modern twist on old classics. – while she thrives working under pressure and thinks her organised nature is what particularly suited her to taking part in Bake Off.

The perfectionist in her wants things to look faultlessly pretty and gorgeously dainty; she specialises in decoration and is proud to have mastered the art of piped buttercream flowers.

Laura is happily married to a Police Community Support Officer, she loves musical theatre (as a performer and audience member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.

What are Laura’s Strengths? “I bake from the heart and love making things that pack a punch in terms of flavour.”

What are Laura’s Weaknesses? “Finesse and refinement are not always my strong point.”

What has Laura said about joining Bake Off?

Laura said that walking into the tent for the first time was a “surreal” experience for her.

“My stomach was in knots and I was so nervous but excited at the same time,” she said. “I’ve watched the show for so many years so it was a dream come true to finally be in ‘the’ tent. I kept pinching myself.”

Laura said there were many things she was excited about before making her first appearance – but she singled out meeting new host Matt Lucas as a particular highlight.

“I saw him in Les Mis last year and he was incredible. I was very star struck when I first saw him and made a bit of a fool out of myself. I think my first words to him were ‘OMG I LOVE YOU’,” she said.

She says she also loves a lot of former contestants on the show, but if she was forced to be in a lockdown bubble with one, she reckons it would have to be either Rahul of Candace.

The Great British Bake Off Final is on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm.