Meet Dave, GBBO contestant and armoured guard

The Great British Bake Off will come to an end this week, as one of this year’s finalists will be crowned the 2020 winner.

The competition kicked of with 12 Great British Bake Off contestants, and now only three remain in the competition after weeks of baking it out in the tent.

One of those contestants is armoured guard Dave, whose speciality lies in bread making.

Dave attracted attention from the first week in the tent when fellow contestant Sura knocked over his pineapple upside down cakes in the Technical challenge.

Despite the mishap, Dave proved he has what it takes when it comes to baking, landing Star Baker in Week two.

He was hoping to follow in last year’s winner David Atherton‘s footsteps and bag the winning title.

So, has he done enough to be crowned the champ of the 2020 series? Or will he be kneading to congratulate either Laura or Peter after the Final on November 24th?

There’s only one way to find out…

Read on for all you need to know about Dave.

Who is GBBO contestant Dave?

Name: Dave

Dave Age: 30

30 Where is he from? Hampshire

Hampshire What job does Dave do? Armoured Guard

Channel 4

As a child, Dave rarely ventured into the kitchen to cook and relied entirely on his mum’s cooking.

It’s only once he flew the nest that he decided to teach himself how to bake. Now living with his girlfriend in their first home, he loves filling his kitchen with fancy gadgets.

The armoured guard 30, bakes at least once a week while listening to his favourite punk rock bands.

His baking style is innovative and imaginative and his strengths lie in bread, with pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes being his particular favourites.

He’s also quite skilled when it comes to decorating, and he especially loves a mirror glaze to give his bakes a professional-looking finish.

When he’s not baking, Dave can be found pursuing his other passions, which includes cars, DIY, and taking his dog and cat for walks.

What are Dave’s Strengths? “My strengths are the ability to learn from mistakes, take criticism and use it to improve. I am incredibly determined and see the positive in every situation.”

What are Dave’s weaknesses? “Weaknesses would be feeling overwhelmed when mess builds up and struggling with some baking jargon…. And French words!”

What has Dave said about joining Bake Off?

The 30-year-old as “very pleased” to finally get into the Bake Off tent, after the delay caused by the coronavirus.

He said: “It felt like a long build up and that there were many hurdles to overcome first. It was a dream come true walking in on that first morning.”

“[I was] looking forward to showing Paul and Prue my bakes and hearing those famous words, ‘On your marks, Get set…. BAKE!'”

Speaking of his fondest memories filming, Dave added: “I remember meeting Matt Lucas and realising that he was as nervous as I was being there. Meeting Noel was a lifelong dream so meeting him was something I won’t forget!”

Channel 4

When asked who he’d choose out of the previous contestants to “bubble with” during lockdown, Dave said: “David Atherton because us Davids need to stick together and it’s a great name!”

Is that your way of telling us you’re going for gold, Dave? We’re watching you!

When is GBBO back?

The Channel 4 show will return for the 11th series on September 22nd at 8pm.

The network announced the news on the official Great British Bake Off Twitter account.

They wrote: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

Filming for the series started at the end of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

The producers recently revealed the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to work in the current climate.

The Great British Bake Off Final is on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm. To apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021, click here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.