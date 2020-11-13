Vernon Kay says Paddy McGuinness ‘warned him’ about I’m A Celebrity

We can only imagine the shock and excitement of discovering that one of your mates has signed up to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Vernon Kay has revealed how his friends reacted when it was announced he would be entering the castle.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of this year’s series, he said that Top Gear presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness texted Vern with a hilarious warning.

“He texted me wishing me good luck as soon as it was rumoured I would be on the show,” revealed Vernon. “And then he said something along the lines of, “Mate, I wish you all the best, but to be honest I’m going to spend a fortune making sure you eat the sheep’s knackers!” I think all my mates are going to vote for me to eat whatever comes our way.

“But you’re on national television, you’ve got to stick your chest out and get on with it, even if it’s eating sheep’s anus or bull testicles. I just hope there’ll be a little bit of salt and pepper. I’m more worried about how I’ll cope every day without much food. In normal life I like eating a lot, I consume an outrageous amount of calories, so I never let myself get peckish.”

He might be a big eater, but Vernon is shrugging off any worries about I’m A Celeb’s infamous shower scenes. “Ever since I hit puberty, I’ve always been trying to put on weight so I’m naturally slim. I’m not bothered by all of that. I’m 46. Gone are the days of worrying about how I look in the shower!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! season 20 starts at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.