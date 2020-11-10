Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight? This week’s top baker

Accessibility Links

Dessert week was a piece of cake for this baker!

Great British Bake Off 2020

The competition was certainly on in the Great British Bake Off tent this week.

With the quarter final underway, the five remaining Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants were fighting for a place in the series 11 semi-final.

And the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts couldn’t have picked a tougher week, as the bakers were tasked with making several desserts from cheesecakes to Sussex Pond Puddings and jelly art design cakes.

However, for one contestant, Dessert Week was as easy as pie! Here’s who was crowned star baker.

Who won Star Baker in week 8?

It was a tough week in the Bake Off tent in week eight.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme saw the contestants having to tackle Dessert Week, and while some failed to rise to the occasion, one contestant sailed through to the semi-final.

For the Signature Challenge, the bakers were tasked with making 12 identical, mini cheesecakes. All five managed to present something which resembled the dessert, with Peter nailing his flavours and and Dave “ticking all the boxes”, however, it was Laura who truly impressed with her passionfruit cheesecake.

It looked a bit of a mess, but the judges had no complaints about the flavours.

The Technical Challenge proved to be a little difficult, with hardly any of the bakers knowing what a Sussex Pond Pudding was.

Laura managed to come first in the challenge, but the judges were less than impressed.

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Hermine
Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Hermine
Channel 4

It was all riding on the Showstopper, where contestants were asked to make jelly art design cakes – and for Laura and Hermine it was as sweet as pie!

First, Laura wowed with her ‘Koi pond’, which the judges loved the look and taste of, but it was Hermine who stole the show with her ‘Japanese poppy’ cake.

“Beautiful!” Paul uttered when he first saw it, “Straight out of a French patisserie”.

Prue also fell in love with the cake, calling it a “real triumph” as she complimented Hermine’s white chocolate ganache.

In the end, it was decided that Hermine would be this week’s Star Baker, landing the contestant her second accolade of the series.

So could Hermine be going for a hat-trick in the semi-final? Could one of the other contestants surprise us? Or is Peter just weeks away from being crowned this year’s Bake Off winner?

Only time will tell!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about The Great British Bake Off

GBBO
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
