Meet Victoria Derbyshire – I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant and award-winning broadcaster

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! will be sending 10 celebrities into the unknown as the series relocates to the ruins of historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales this Sunday night (November 15th).

The 20th series of the show will feature famous campmates braving it out in the freezing cold and undertaking challenging trials to win food in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle – for the first time ever.

Victoria Derbyshire is one of the celebrity campmates taking part this year, arguably best known for her award-winning current affairs programme The Victoria Derbyshire Show, which aired on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel from 2015 until March 2020.

The I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up was announced after the ITV show’s special A Jungle Story last night, and Victoria will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, EastEnders star Shane Richie, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, soap star Jessica Plummer, Corrie icon Beverley Callard and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North will also be taking part.

So, as we wait for this year’s celebs to enter the I’m A Celebrity 2020 castle, here’s everything you need to know about Victoria Derbyshire.

Who is Victoria Derbyshire?

Age: 52

Instagram: @vicderbyshire

Job: Broadcaster and journalist

The award-winning journalist is the main presenter of BBC News at Nine on BBC One, and has previously presented Newsnight and Panorama. Victoria’s BAFTA-winning daytime current affairs programme The Victoria Derbyshire Show was sadly cancelled earlier this year as part of cost-cutting at the corporation, according to BBC News media editor Amol Rajan. Launched in 2015, the series has attracted widespread praise for its coverage of news and current affairs.

In 2015, Victoria was diagnosed with breast cancer and announced she would be having a mastectomy. She recorded video diaries as she underwent cancer treatment, including her mastectomy through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which went viral and were viewed millions of times. Victoria also wrote an affecting account of her battle against the disease in Dear Cancer, Love Victoria: A Mum’s Diary of Hope.

The presenter was commended during the first lockdown for presenting BBC News with a number of a domestic abuse helpline on her hand, raising awareness of the frightening situation many people find themselves in, having to isolate with an abusive partner.

“I’d written the number on my hand to tweet a photo of it at 7am this morning and left it on my skin deliberately in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9am on BBC One,” she explained at the time.

Victoria is married to Mark Sandell, with whom she has two children.

Phobias? “Spiders and confined spaces.”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I don’t think I have any as people just know me as the news and current affairs person!”