When is DIY SOS: The Big Build back?

Heading into its 31st series, DIY SOS is back to renovate and rebuild the houses of inspirational people in need of property make-over.

With the show turning 21 this year, Nick Knowles and his team of builders are kicking off the series with a Children in Need special, in which the volunteers head to Swansea’s Caswell Bay to rebuild a surf centre for disabled children.

Knowles recently told RadioTimes.com that taking on the build during the coronavirus pandemic was “super challenging“, however it was one of the projects that “touched” him and the team the most, adding: “If your life isn’t richer for watching this programme at the end of it, I’d be amazed.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series of DIY SOS: The Big Build.

When is DIY SOS on TV?

DIY SOS returns with The Big Build – Children in Need Special on Thursday 12th November at 8pm on BBC One.

From then on, BBC One will air three more episodes every Thursday up until Thursday 3rd December.

Where are the DIY SOS team going this series?

In the Children in Need special, DIY SOS head to Caswell Bay in Swansea, to build a surf centre for Surfability – a charity which teaches disabled children and young people the joy of surfing, while in episode two, the team head to Scunthorpe to renovate the home of the Caroline Blanchard, whose daughter and husband both died after falling ill in the house.

“We rebuilt the house and the garden to make sure that they could continue with their life and they’re doing great now,” Knowles said about the Blanchard family. “They’re a fantastic family, it’s an extraordinary story.”

In episode three, Knowles visits Cornwall’s Carbis Bay to renovate the home of Stephen and Lynn Smedley, who’ve fostered 103 children over 15 years and recently begun caring for their three grandsons after their 32-year-old daughter died.

While in episode four, the DIY SOS renovate a home in Weston-Super-Mare so that the property can accommodate a family with three children, all of whom are afflicted with a mobility-affecting illness.

Who presents DIY SOS?

Presenter and writer Nick Knowles hosts DIY SOS and has done since 1999.

The 58-year-old has also presented Real Rescues, Who Dares Wins, Last Choir Standing and 5-Star Family Reunion as well as competing on the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

The Big Build – Children in Need Special airs Thursday 12th November at 8pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.