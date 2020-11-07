Viewers have been treated to a Little Mix bonanza this weekend as Little Mix: The Search ended with a two-night special for the semi-finals and final.

Advertisement

Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will crown one of their four remaining bands this year’s winner, after the Little Mix: The Search contestants battle it out for one last time.

Fans were originally expecting to see the semi-finals air on 31st October, as the girls continued the search for the next best band on their BBC One show.

However, the episode was pulled due to a special coronavirus briefing, and finally aired on Friday 6th November where a final group (boy band New Priority) were eliminated.

As the show returns for its grand final here’s everything you need to know about music talent show, including all the groups in the Little Mix: The Search line-up.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?

The girls will be back on air for the live final on Saturday 7th November at 6.00pm. The semi-final aired the day before.

Five bands. One unmissable weekend. Don’t miss the semi-final on Friday 6th November + the FINAL on Saturday 7th November on @BBCOne + @BBCiPlayer! #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/5Yb0ksRGlL — Little Mix The Search (@LMTheSearch) November 4, 2020

The semi-finals were initially cancelled on account of the coronavirus briefing, which took place on October 31st.

The show announced the news on their Twitter page, sharing a statement.

It read: “Little Mix The Search has been postponed tonight for a BBC News Special. The show will now become part of a big final event weekend, with the semi-final airing at 7pm on Friday 6th November and the final at 6.05pm on Saturday 7th November.”

It comes after the girls made their return to screen on October 24th, after the live shows were postponed due to a crew member contracting coronavirus.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson then confirmed they’d tested negative for COVID-19, and would be back on air on the 24th.

However, while Jesy, Perrie and Leigh-Ann presented in the studio, Jade Thirlwall appeared virtually for the first live shows as she was self-isolating.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the production team wrote: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on ‘Little Mix The Search’ from home.”

“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

The show’s host Chris Ramsey recently gave an update on COVID regulations and whether Jade Thirlwall would be back in studio.

He said: “As far I know is it’s okay, all I do is someone does a COVID test on me and I travel down to London if I’m all clear,” he said.

“Either there are four members of Little Mix or one on the telly, we’ll see.”

The series kicked off September 26th. After being put together on The X Factor back in 2011, and dominating the charts with their own hits, the girl group decided they wanted to do the same for another group using their experience and connections to coach the groups to become global superstars.

Who is the host of Little Mix: The Search?

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey is the the host of the new show.

Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie.

And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.

The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”

Chris has a successful podcast with his wife, Rosie, called S***ged, Married, Annoyed, and the pair have released a book based on the series in 2020.

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.

Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

Getty

Speaking ahead of the launch, Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

Who are the contestants on Little Mix: The Search?

Here’s who has been confirmed so far:

Boy band – OUT

Twitter/@LMTheSearch

Mixed – OUT

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch

Rosie Mac – @rosiemacworld

Melina Halpin – @melinahalpinx

Liam McHugh – @liam_mchugh

Jordan Smithy – @jordananthonysmithy

Girl vocal group

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch

Advertisement

Mya-Louise Smith – Instagram: @mya.louisesmith

Tamara – Instagram: @tamarasingss

Shanice – Instagram: @zitahmusic

Esther Durin – Instagram: @esther.durin

Tyler Lewis – Instagram: @tylerlwsmusic

Vocal and instrument group

Twitter/ @LMTheSearch



Jacob Fowler – Instagram:

Matthew Nolan – Instagram: Patrick Ralphson – Instagram: @patrickralphson Jacob Fowler – Instagram: @thejacobfowler Matthew Nolan – Instagram: @matthewnolaan

Girl Dance Group