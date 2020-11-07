Meet the contestants on Little Mix: The Search

Tonight, one lucky group will be crowned the winners of Little Mix: The Search. After weeks of auditions, the four remaining groups will take to the stage for the live final on November 7th. The series kicked off on September 26th, as the girl group – who became international superstars after winning The X Factor almost 10 years ago – went on the hunt for the next best thing. Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Perrie and Jade discovered a boyband, girl group, mixed group, vocal and instrumentals band, girl dance group and Rap R&B groups. Presented by comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris Ramsey, the show will see the champions getting the opportunity to support Little Mix on their next tour. So, who are the contestants on The Search? Here’s everything you need to know about the bands. Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Boyband “New Priority” – OUT

Talis Eros – @taliseros

Lee Collinson – @lee_collinson

Kaci Brookz – @kacibrookz

Zeekay – @zkwillz

Adam Harison – @adamharison

Little Mix found their first band for the live shows when they announced Adam, Lee, Talis, Jaci and Zeekay as the show’s ‘Boyband’.

Port Talbot-based Talis was the first contestant to make it into the year after the 21-year-old won over Little Mix with his rendition of Shawn Mendes’ Treat You Better. He was soon joined by Southampton labourer Lee, who sang Tom Walker’s Better Half of Me, and 16-year-old Londoner Kaci, who wowed the girl group with a performance of AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove.

The two other members to join the boyband were 18-year-old Hertfordshire electrician Adam Harison, who sang Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi, and Zeekay from London, who performed Macklemore’s Ceiling Can’t Hold Us.

The band were eliminated in the semi-final.

Mixed Group “Jasper Blue” – OUT

Rosie Mac – @rosiemacworld

Melina Halpin – @melinahalpinx

Liam McHugh – @liam_mchugh

Jordan Smithy – @jordananthonysmithy

The second episode of Little Mix: The Search saw the Touch singers whittle down the competition to find a Mixed Group for the final shows, declaring Jordan, Rosie, Liam and Melina to be the band’s four members.

First contestant Rosie, a 22-year-old body double who worked on Game of Thrones, wowed Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with her performance of Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful, while the following audition also won over Little Mix – Essex-based 22-year-old Jordan who sang Lizzo’s Feeling’ Good As Hell.

Performer and entertainer Liam soon joined them after singing Ed Sheeran’s You Need Me, I Don’t Need You, as did Liverpool’s Miss Cheshire Melina with her rendition of Ellie King’s Exes and Oh’s.

The band were eliminated in the first studio show.

Girl Vocal “Nostalia”

Mya-Louise Smith – @mya.louisesmith

Tamara – @tamarasingss

Shanice – @zitahmusic

Esther Durin – @esther.durin

Tyler Lewis – @tylerlwsmusic

Episode three saw Little Mix find a Girl Vocal group to follow in their footsteps, although it proved to be a difficult task with the number of wildly talented singers that auditioned. The group managed to eventually confirm their Girl Vocal group, which consists of Shanice, Tamara, Tyler, Mya-Louise and Esther.

Irish contestant Tamara proved a controversial pick, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie clashing over the singer’s rendition of Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted, however she made it into the group alongside self-confessed East London “chatterbox” Mya-Louise, who sang Jorja Smith’s Blue Lights.

Fellow contestant Esther also won her place in the group with a Jorja Smith song, after the South East Londoner wowed the judges with a performance of On My Mind, while 18-year-old animal-lover Tyler was added to the group after singing Mariah Carey’s Circles.

The final member of the group was Shanice, who revealed that she gave up music briefly when falling pregnant at 19 with her now-four-year-old daughter and went on to stun Little Mix with her performance of Jazmine Sullivan’s Bust Your Windows.

Vocal and Instruments “Since September”

Patrick Ralphson – @patrickralphson

Jacob Fowler – @thejacobfowler

Matthew Nolan – @matthewnolaan

Harry Holles – @harryholles

Little Mix discovered their next group No Doubt in the fourth episode episode with Vocal and Instrument band Matthew, Harry, Jacob and Patrick.

First up was Harry, a 21-year-old estate agent from London with the gift of the gab and impressive guitar-playing skills. He wowed the girl group with his performance of Zombie by Jamie T, while his bandmate Patrick, who’d been playing guitar since the age of 7, joined him in the band after singing George Ezra’s Blame It On Me.

Other additions to the group included shy piano player Jacob, who shocked Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises, and 20-year-old Dublin banker Matthew, whose singing and guitar-playing to Post Malone’s Better Now secured him a place in the group.

The group narrowly made it to the final after a split decision from Little Mix in the semi-final.

Girl Dance Group “Melladaze”

Twitter/@LMTheSearch Lauren Bowry – @laurenbowry

Megan Whelan – @meganwhelan_

Ellie Allen – @ellieallen

Liv Aidam – @livaidam

Aislí Moran – @aislimorann Little Mix discovered their female dance group on the fifth episode. Made up of Lauren Bowry, Megan Whelan, Ellie Allen, Liv Aidam and Aisli Moran, Melladaze was put together. Speaking about her new bandmates, 18-year-old Aisli gushed: “We are having such a good time in the house. We are all a bit crazy so we are always laughing and joking around and having fun all the time. I think it’s great because me and the girls are so similar but also different so all of our personalities gel really well together. “We definitely each have a different role in the house, Liv is the mum, Lauren is the funniest person I’ve ever met, Ellie is the chill and sensible one, Megs is the clumsy one and I’m probably a bit of the messy one or the baby as the girls like to call me.” Rap R&B Group “YChange” Twitter/ @LMTheSearch Versay – @versay_official

Romina – @rominaromz

Eden Tikare – @edentikaremusic

Ashley Tragic – @ashleytragic

YChange were put together on the sixth episode. The group is made up of Ashley, 25, Eden, 20, Romina, 20, and Versay, 25.

Speaking about the influence behind his new group, Ashley – who is an IT worker – said: “One of our bands main influences and a personal one of mine is Stormzy.”

He continued: “He relates to us as he came from a similar music background as most of us, being an underground rapper and breaking into the charts to become a commercial success. Also his style of rap is very similar to ours, where he can do grime and rap but also uses vocals and experiment with genres. Another thing that’s going to set us apart is the strong female vocals from Eden and Romz who are influenced by Amy Winehouse, and so we are looking to integrate this sound with the rap to create something new and unique”.

Little Mix: The Search’s final will air on Saturday November 7th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.