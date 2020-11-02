Where is ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat filmed?

If the imminent return of I’m A Celebrity isn’t enough to satisfy your reality craving, ITV has got you covered with another extreme challenge that will push 12 contestants to their limits.

Don’t Rock The Boat is a new series which sees two teams of celebrities go head-to-head in a race to row the length of Britain, while also competing in some gruelling land challenges.

Expect stress, exhaustion and tears as the physical and mental strain takes its toll, culminating in one team taking home the coveted golden oar prize.

As you would expect, this series is a nationwide production that stops off at numerous locations as it follows the Don’t Rock The Boat contestants on their incredible journey.

Here’s your full guide to where the series was filmed.

Where was Don’t Rock The Boat filmed?

The race kicks off in St Ives, Cornwall, where the celebrities will be challenged with a brutal opening leg, rowing 90 nautical miles across 30 hours to Pembroke in Wales.

A row up the wild Welsh coast will see them pass through Fishguard in Pembrokeshire, Abersoch on the Llyn Peninsula and Porthdinllaen, an old fishing village with a sandy beach and beautiful coastal views.

After a short stop in Holyhead, the two teams will begin making their way up towards Northern Ireland, stopping at Bangor and Glenarm, before crossing over to Port Ellen on the Scottish island of Islay.

Other Scottish locations to feature in the programme will be the resort town of Oban, Mallaig on the west coast of the Highlands, and Kilchoan on the peninsula of Ardnamurcha.

The final leg of their journey will take the celebrities to the small villages of Gairloch and Ullapool, until the challenge finally comes to an end at Lochinver in the north of Scotland.

Check out the map below to see the route in full.

ITV

Don’t Rock The Boat began filming in St Ives in August set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, so special measures had to be put in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

According to co-presenter AJ Odudu, regular coronavirus tests were taken by everyone involved, but the cast were allowed close contact as they formed a social bubble (which is also how The Great British Bake Off retained its usual format this year).

She told BANG Showbiz: “Oh my gosh, what an adventure that was! Literally, I’d gone from lockdown by myself in isolation, to travelling the length of Great Britain! It was absolutely amazing. We started in St. Ives, ended up in the north of Scotland.

“I’ve gotta admit, it was overwhelming at the very, very start because again, one minute you’re around no one and then there’s a crew of a hundred people and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh’. It’s been an adventure, but brilliant!”

Don't Rock The Boat premieres on ITV on Monday 2nd November at 9pm.