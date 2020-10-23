Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Martin Compston lose it in hilarious Celebrity Gogglebox clip

Important memo: if ever watching a scary movie, make sure you’re sitting next to Adrian Dunbar. At least, that’s what we can gather from a preview clip for tonight’s Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up for Cancer.

Advertisement

In the newly-released sneak peek, the Ted Hastings (like the battle) actor appears absolutely unmoved while his Line of Duty co-stars, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, are left in hysterics after witnessing a surprising moment on TV. Exactly what the Celebrity Gogglebox cast trio are reacting to isn’t clear, but McClure can be heard bellowing “I wasn’t ready for that!” through a laughing fit.

“Did that not make you jump?” the Kate Fleming actor then asks a stony-faced Dunbar.

“No,” he replies, arms crossed. “Maybe a tiny bit.”

Speaking about joining Gogglebox for the celebrity special, Dunbar said: “It’s an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line-up especially when it’s raising money for the phenomenal work Stand Up To Cancer do.

“Being able to watch a load of great – and some questionable – TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus.”

McClure added: “I am a big fan of Gogglebox, really chuffed to be asked, and quite surreal, to be part of the Stand Up To Cancer special with Adrian and Martin. We hope we can help raise much-needed funds for such an amazing cause.”

And Compston commented: “We had such a laugh filming Gogglebox together and we’re delighted to be able to play a small part in the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

“At a time when cancer affects more of us than ever before, we really need to pull together and play our part in raising vital funds.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Alongside the Line of Duty cast, tonight’s episode is also set to feature David Mitchell, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Craig David, KSI, Roger Daltrey, John Bishop, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe.

Advertisement

You can donate to Stand Up To Cancer at channel4.com/su2c. 100 per cent of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the campaign. Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday 23rd October at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.