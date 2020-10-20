Will the Wales lockdown impact I’m a Celeb filming?

There’s not long to wait until I’m A Celebrity 2020 debuts on ITV, with the long-running reality show airing its first ever series set in the UK (thanks to COVID).

While the show has managed to mitigate potential problems that coronavirus has sent its way – this year’s I’m A Celebrity filming location will be Gwrych Castle in North Wales instead of sunny Australia – fans were worried that Wales’ new ‘fire-break’ lockdown would throw the show into turmoil once again.

The national lockdown, which begins on Friday 23rd October and lasts until Monday 9th November, requires all pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops to shut while members of the public must work from home if they can and stay there unless they’re exercising or making essential journeys.

Will the new lockdown in Wales affect filming for I’m A Celeb’s 20th series? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will the lockdown in Wales impact I’m A Celeb filming?

Good news for I’m A Celeb fans – Wales has clarified that film and TV shoots will be allowed to continue under the temporary lockdown rules, which comes into force on Friday 23rd October.

While the restrictions ask people to work from home if they can, those who are unable to work from home, “but are able to work safely in their workplaces”, can do so as long as their workplace “remains open” – and according to Deadline, the Welsh government has said that this exception applies to film and TV production.

On Tuesday 30th October, ITV also confirmed that there are currently no plans to cancel the series, according to Hello Magazine.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict COVID protocols.”

Since the new rules came into place, ITV has even announced that I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp will be replaced by new companion show The Daily Drop, which will be presented by Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope.

Gwrych Castle, which is set to the be location for this year’s series, also confirmed that filming will be able to continue.

“Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law,” Gwrych Castle’s Twitter account wrote. “We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens! pic.twitter.com/NaBkwoiHfs — Gwrych Castle (@GwrychTrust) October 19, 2020

Will I’m A Celeb be delayed by the lockdown?

While ITV has said that there are no plans to cancel the upcoming show, there’s been no confirmation of when series 20 will air or whether the new Welsh ‘fire-break’ lockdown will delay production.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the series will begin in November as scheduled, while in terms of an exact date, the past few series have started on the third Sunday of November, which means I’m A Celebrity is likely to land on our screens on Sunday 15th November.

