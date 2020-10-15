The Apprentice Best Bits takes hilarious trip down memory lane as candidates fail at foreign languages

The Apprentice Best Bits continues tonight with a compilation of various overseas tasks from throughout the years – and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look clip showing candidates struggling to get to grips with foreign languages.

The video shows an assortment of former candidates admit to having poor language skills – much to the chagrin of Lord Sugar, who declares that he doesn’t want any excuses from candidates saying “you couldn’t sell because you couldn’t speak the language”.

We also see several communication breakdowns – both in person and over the phone – as candidates desperately attempt to strike up a rapport with non-English speakers.

And we hear from Lord Sugar’s aide Claude Littner, who says, “What the candidates don’t know is that I’m fluent in French, so I know exactly what they’re saying. The candidates just expect everyone to speak English and that can really put people’s backs up in business, especially the French.”

He added, “Over the years I’ve been amused by some of the linguistic attempts by the candidates and on the whole they’ve been pretty terrible.”

The episode is the third in a series of six, as the reality show takes a trip down memory lane in lieu of an ordinary series this year.

Previous episodes included a compilation of the most memorable characters and of the best moments from celebrity specials, while future episodes will focus on advertising tasks and the always entertaining interview week.

Speaking about the series in general, Lord Sugar said, “It has been very enjoyable recapping the series so far and watching how The Apprentice has evolved over the years, going from strength to strength.

“There have been some outstanding characters and great moments from across the series and this Best Bits show is a testament to that. Long may it continue.”

The Apprentice Best Bits: Foreign Tasks airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.