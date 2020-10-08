Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins rumoured line-up: All the celebs tipped for the show

Series two of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins may have only crowned Rudamental’s Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman as its champions in May, but according to the press, a variety of famous faces are already signing up for series three.

Advertisement

While there’s been no official word from Channel 4 as to when the next series will air, several celebrities are rumoured to have signed up to face the gruelling conditions and tough instructors on the show, from presenter Ulrika Jonsson to Olympian James Cracknell.

Here’s everything you need to know about the VIPs tipped to take on the physical and mental challenge that is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Ulrika Jonsson

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has “signed up” for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, according to The Sun.

“Ulrika is a huge signing for SAS and she’s ready to show the world just how tough she is,” an insider reportedly said. “Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.”

“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked she jumped at the chance. She is physically fit but has suffered back pain in the past because of a degenerative disc condition. The show might not be easy for her but she’s going to roll up her sleeves and really give it her all.”

Advertisement

The 53-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting the weather on TV-am, hosting Gladiators and being a team captain on Shooting Stars. In recent years, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Hotel.

Vicky Pattison

Getty Images