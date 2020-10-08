Accessibility Links

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins rumoured line-up: All the celebs tipped for the show

From broadcasters to reality stars – here are all the celebs rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021.

Ulrika Jonsson

Series two of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins may have only crowned Rudamental’s Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman as its champions in May, but according to the press, a variety of famous faces are already signing up for series three.

While there’s been no official word from Channel 4 as to when the next series will air, several celebrities are rumoured to have signed up to face the gruelling conditions and tough instructors on the show, from presenter Ulrika Jonsson to Olympian James Cracknell.

Here’s everything you need to know about the VIPs tipped to take on the physical and mental challenge that is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika Jonsson (Getty)

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has “signed up” for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, according to The Sun.

“Ulrika is a huge signing for SAS and she’s ready to show the world just how tough she is,” an insider reportedly said. “Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.”

“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked she jumped at the chance. She is physically fit but has suffered back pain in the past because of a degenerative disc condition. The show might not be easy for her but she’s going to roll up her sleeves and really give it her all.”

The 53-year-old broadcaster is best known for presenting the weather on TV-am, hosting Gladiators and being a team captain on Shooting Stars. In recent years, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Hotel.

Vicky Pattison has been tipped for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Getty Images

All about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ulrika Jonsson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
