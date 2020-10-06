Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off? This week’s top baker

Another Tuesday, so you know what that means: another episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme was Bread Week, which saw the contestants mixing, kneading, and proving in a bid to win over the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

It was a pretty tough week for most, with multiple bakes that just didn’t rise to the occasion.

However, some contestants managed to impress the judges.

Hermine received her first Hollywood Handshake during the Signature Challenge, putting her in the running to be crowned Star Baker.

So, did she manage to win it, or did someone else swipe what could have been her title? Here’s who won Star Baker this week.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who won Star Baker in week 3?

After a successful Signature Challenge for most (bar Rowan and Dave), it looked like anyone could be in the running for Star Baker this week.

Mark impressed with both his bakes, Sura pulled off the flavours for hers although they needed to be done at a slightly higher temperature, and Paul was impressed with Lottie‘s savoury bread.

However, a few over-proved bagels later, and the heat was certainly rising in the kitchen.

With Star Baker riding on the Showstopper, Hermine upped the ante and took a huge risk trying to bake a brioche bread plaque in just three hours.

Channel 4

Sadly, however, Paul just wasn’t impressed and Sura and Marc looked like they could pip her to the post.

Prue commented that both bakers had “confidence” which shone through with their bakes.

Marc’s The Dharma Wheel bread sheaf ticked all the boxes when it came to taste and appearance, and Sura’s Mama’s Tomato Vine Harvest Loaf was a huge hit with the judges.

“I think it looks quite dramatic and effective,” Prue said as she admired the tomato bake, before adding: “It’s beautifully seasoned.”

But as we know, there can only be one Star Baker, and in the end the judges chose Marc.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.