Jennie McAlpine on new I’m A Celebrity 2020 location as she recommends colleague for ITV show

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is set to look and feel a little different now that the location has been changed to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, in North Wales.

But one person who is all for the new location is 2017 contestant and Coronation Street star, Jennie McAlpine.

The actress – who is best known for playing Fiz Brown on the ITV soap – says she’d have much preferred the new I’m A Celebrity location as she’s a red head and she feared Australia was going to be “too hot” for her.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: “That would have been ideal for me that location because I’m a red head so it was a real worry going to Australia. That was one of my biggest fears that it’s going to be too hot.”

She continued: “Everyone else was thinking, ‘Bikini, sunbathing’ and I was dreading it, but actually on our year, it chucked it down all the time. Everyone else was gutted but I was secretly pleased. So Wales would suit me perfectly.”

Jennie didn’t so too bad in The Jungle, finishing in fourth place. And now she wants her pal and Supermarket Sweep co-star Rylan Clark-Neal to join the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

ITV

When asked who she’d like to see enter this year’s castle, she said: “I guess Rylan. I’d love to see him. I think he might be busy but I’d love to see him do it.”

The other people she’d like to see trying some of the Bush Tucker Trials, is the show’s hosts Ant and Dec.

She continued: “They put everyone else through their paces for so many years that they ought to really try some of those Bush Tucker Trials. They just laugh at other people doing it.”

So what advice would Jennie give to Rylan if he were to sign up for the show?

Recalling the advice she gave to her Corrie co-star Andy Whyment – who took part last year – she admitted the ITV show is almost like “child birth”.

ITV Studios, FT

She said: “People do ask me [for advice], but genuinely no one has this year. Andy spoke to me last year when he did it. It’s so hard to describe. It’s a bit like child birth when someone asks what that’s like. It’s very different for everyone. And also if you tell people what to expect, you might put them off.

“I did give a few tips [to Andy] but I don’t know what I would say to someone going in, just enjoy it really!”

We’re not sure how much Rylan will enjoy having creepy crawlies crawl all over him, but one thing we do know is it’ll make great TV!

Supermarket Sweep is on weekdays at 3pm. I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV this Autumn. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.