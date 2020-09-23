Denise Van Outen confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Denise Van Outen has been confirmed as the third celebrity to take part on the new series of Dancing on Ice.

TV presenter Linda Robson revealed the news on 23rd of September during an episode of Loose Women.

As she chatted with Kaye Adams, Robson accidentally blurted out that Denise was the latest contestant to join the ITV skating show.

All the ladies laughed it off in the end, as Denise confirmed that she was indeed joining DOI.

She said: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Revealing her daughter Betsy Mead didn’t even know, she continued: “I’ve literally kept this a secret from most of my friends and family. Betsy doesn’t even know. She’s at school, so she’s going to find out this afternoon when I pick her up from school.”

She added: “Hopefully I’ll be able to skate because I literally cannot stand up on ice and every time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmas time to a rink I’ve been the one on the penguin! After the year we’ve all had it’s going to be lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice.”

#LooseWomen's very own Inspector Baggy Mouth worked it out ???? We're so excited to see @denise_vanouten on #DancingOnIce Watch the chat ➡️ https://t.co/fgaVn7pGBC pic.twitter.com/KRe0aZHNFx — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 23, 2020

Van Outen – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year – joins TV personality Myleene Klass and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, who were both confirmed to be taking part on the show.

She is best known for her acting and presenting roles. She presented The Big Breakfast and played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago both in the West End and on Broadway.

Earlier this year, she competed on The Masked Singer UK and in 2012, Denise appeared on the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing and finished as runner-up.

So it looks like she might be able to make use of some of those dancing skills. But how good is her skating? We’ll just have to wait and see…

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.