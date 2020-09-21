Accessibility Links

What does the winner of The Great British Bake Off get?

Another batch of contestants are hoping to become the next Bake Off champion.

Great British Bake Off trailer

Another series of The Great British Bake Off is all set to get underway, and telly fans up and down the country are looking forward to getting to know another batch of excellent amateur bakers as they battle it out to become series champion.

This year’s Great British Bake Off contestants were revealed last week, and each of them will be hoping to follow on from last year’s winner David Atherton by impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their signature bakes, technical challenges and showstoppers.

But as well as gaining lots of media attention – and perhaps even being on the receiving end of an elusive Hollywood handshake – is there a cash prize at stake for the lucky winner as well?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off prize.

What does the winning Great British Bake Off contestant win?

Bake Off actually differs from most other popular competition shows, in that the winning contestant does not receive a cash prize.

They don’t leave the tent completely empty handed though – with the winner walking away with a special cake stand and a bunch of flowers, not to mention the prestige of being able to label themselves a Bake Off winner and the national treasure status that grants them.

Of course, in some cases winning the competition can also act as a launch pad to a successful TV or baking career – best exemplified by the tremendous success of 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain, who has gone on to present a variety of shows on the BBC including the recent Nadiya Bakes.

Another success story is 2018 champion Rahul Mandal, who has been writing a column in The Times Magazine as well as making appearances on This Morning.

Meanwhile even some former contestants who didn’t win their series have gone on to successful careers since their time on the show – notably Liam Charles, who participated in the 2017 edition and now co-hosts Bake Off: The Professionals.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.  

