Watch the exclusive first trailer for Married at First Sight season 5

There are tears and cheers in the exciting new clip.

Channel 4's Married at First Sight series 5

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at the fifth series of Married at First Sight.

The extreme reality series challenges two singletons to ‘marry’ someone they have never met before in order to see if true love can be found in the high stakes experiment.

Each pairing is dreamt up by a panel of experts, which this year includes two of the world’s most experienced professional matchmakers who, between them, have successfully paired thousands of couples.

American dating guru Paul C Brunson, known as the real-life Hitch and Oprah’s Love Doctor, and leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset will be supported by insight and analysis from clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Together, it is hoped they will be able to find the first perfect couple in the show’s history as the British edition is yet to see a single marriage stay together.

The first trailer, courtesy of Channel 4, seems to show two contrasting stories, with one couple all smiles and excitement as they make a champagne toast, while another seems to be under stress from the very beginning.

“She might be absolutely in bits, questioning whether to go through with it or not… fingers crossed she just walks down the aisle,” says one of this year’s participants as drama unfolds on his unconventional wedding day.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Married at First Sight has been captivating reality fans all summer long, with Married at First Sight Australia airinh on E4 earlier in the year to an avid viewership.

Married at First Sight begins on Channel 4 in October. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide

All about Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia S4 Ep2C
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
