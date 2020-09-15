The Great British Bake Off trailer gives first look at bakers (and Matt Lucas) in action – from scary showstoppers to lumpy sponges

Accessibility Links

Channel 4 has released a trailer for Bake Off's upcoming series, set to begin next week.

Great British Bake Off trailer

Channel 4 has released a brand new trailer for The Great British Bake Off‘s upcoming series, teasing the cake chaos set to come.

In the 40-second clip, we see a new cohort of apron-donning bakers take to the tent to sieve, stir and whip their way into Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s hearts.

Fans are also given a first-look at brand new host Matt Lucas (who replaced Sandi Toksvig in March) as he learns the ropes, including what he is and isn’t meant to eat from the contestants’ cakes.

The trailer teases moments throughout the upcoming series, which begins on Channel 4 next week, from lumpy sponges and bone-dry bakes, to disastrous attempts and scary-looking showstoppers.

It also looks as though the contestants will be taking on the Battenberg in the first episode, judging by the trailer’s sneak peek at the baker’s first efforts in the tent.

Earlier today, Channel 4 announced the line-up of Great British Bake Off contestants who’ll be taking on various culinary challenges week after week, from an armoured guard to a bronze resin sculpture.

This year’s series was filmed throughout July and August in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to ensure all cast and crew members were safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cast and crew were housed in a hotel along with 20 hotel staff members, 80 Love producers and 20 “children, chaperones and dogwalkers” whilst filming “two days on, two days off”.

Producer Kieran Smith revealed to Radio Times that The Great British Bake Off production was almost shut down after a crew member began showing potential symptoms of the virus – however, they ultimately tested negative for COVID-19.

Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in Tuesday 22nd September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

