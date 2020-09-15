The Great British Bake Off trailer gives first look at bakers (and Matt Lucas) in action – from scary showstoppers to lumpy sponges

Channel 4 has released a brand new trailer for The Great British Bake Off‘s upcoming series, teasing the cake chaos set to come.

Advertisement

In the 40-second clip, we see a new cohort of apron-donning bakers take to the tent to sieve, stir and whip their way into Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s hearts.

Fans are also given a first-look at brand new host Matt Lucas (who replaced Sandi Toksvig in March) as he learns the ropes, including what he is and isn’t meant to eat from the contestants’ cakes.

The trailer teases moments throughout the upcoming series, which begins on Channel 4 next week, from lumpy sponges and bone-dry bakes, to disastrous attempts and scary-looking showstoppers.

It also looks as though the contestants will be taking on the Battenberg in the first episode, judging by the trailer’s sneak peek at the baker’s first efforts in the tent.

Earlier today, Channel 4 announced the line-up of Great British Bake Off contestants who’ll be taking on various culinary challenges week after week, from an armoured guard to a bronze resin sculpture.

This year’s series was filmed throughout July and August in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to ensure all cast and crew members were safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Cast and crew were housed in a hotel along with 20 hotel staff members, 80 Love producers and 20 “children, chaperones and dogwalkers” whilst filming “two days on, two days off”.

Advertisement

Producer Kieran Smith revealed to Radio Times that The Great British Bake Off production was almost shut down after a crew member began showing potential symptoms of the virus – however, they ultimately tested negative for COVID-19.