Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Married at First Sight Australia fans tell Charlene: “Sort out your own relationship first!”

Married at First Sight Australia fans tell Charlene: “Sort out your own relationship first!”

Charlene Perrera pulled off quite a feat: she actually looked less likeable than Dean Wells.

Charlene Perrera

Married at First Sight Australia is moving ever closer to the final commitment ceremony for the season five couples and the drama was ratcheting up as the couples were split up and then the newlyweds were paired off with other husbands and wives, strictly to give advice and insight of course!

Advertisement

The E4 reality show has been dominated by Dean Wells’ exploits: first in his emotional deceit with the long gone Davina Rankin, but then in his various attempts to defend his misdemeanours, which were heavily criticised by Charlene Perrera.

Of course, it was odds-on that Charlene would be paired with Dean on advice night. It was written in the stars.

The Married at First Sight Australia producers knew there would be fireworks and it ignited immediately, especially when Dean said he wasn’t ashamed of any of his behaviour.

Nope. Not having it one little bit, Deano.

Viewers, interestingly, weren’t unanimously behind Charlene when she tried to force some humility out of the player, Dean. Her own marriage with Patrick Miller was having significant “intimacy” issues.

Charlene “really needs to sort her own [relationship] out before creating problems for other couples”.

There’s been a lot of love recently for Patrick’s gently spoken approach, so when Charlene wailed “dude – be a fricking man!” her fan club dwindled even further.

Charlene’s high-pitched, high-volume, high-maintenance personality had some viewers rushing to turn the volume down low.

OK. We feel there is a theme developing around Charlene. Someone has pulled the plug on her support.

Charlene didn’t figure in the next episode teaser, which some viewers were very happy about.

Others were cynical about the romantic dates and whether or not the couples’ true feelings were on display.

Married at First Sight Australia season five concludes on E4 later this week. Read what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling in our What happened next? update.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia Melissa and Dino
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional NutriBlend 1000 Edition Blender

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a special edition NutriBlend blender

With this great offer you’ll receive a 10-piece set including a power base and blades

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Sean and Jo’s epic mismatch: “Awkward!”

Dean Wells

Married at First Sight Australia fans wonder if Dean got off too lightly with Tracey’s friends

Gabrielle nasser

Married at First Sight Australia fans love Gabrielle’s power move: “Bad luck Donald Duck”

Tracey-dean

Married at First Sight Australia fans shocked by Tracey’s “idiotic” decision