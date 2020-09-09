Accessibility Links

Great British Bake Off confirms return date

The popular baking show is back on our screens from Tuesday 22nd September.

Paul and Prue on Bake Off

Good news Bake Off fans! The show has confirmed that it will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September – meaning there’s less than two weeks to wait until the new series.

The official Great British Bake Off account tweeted the news, writing: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

The new series will see one much publicised change to the presenting team – with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig alongside the returning Noel Fielding.

Meanwhile Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again return as judges, running their critical eyes – and tastebuds – over the creations from the new batch of amateur bakers.

The news comes after Channel 4 teased the series’ return last week with a short trailer, which featured cake-lovers of all ages on trying their hardest to get their hands on flour, which was famously running low in stock at the height of the pandemic.

Production on the new series wrapped in August, having begun in July, with all 120 cast and crew living in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks in order to safely complete filming – shooting on a ‘two days on, two days off’ schedule.

The upcoming series is reportedly set to open with three longer episodes, extending the runtime from 75 minutes to 90 minutes for each one – while it is unclear if the episodes will return to their usual length thereafter.

The contestants for this year have not yet been unveiled – but the new crop will undoubtedly be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner David Atherton and go all the way.

Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in Tuesday 22nd Setpember. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

