Great British Bake Off confirms return date

Good news Bake Off fans! The show has confirmed that it will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September – meaning there’s less than two weeks to wait until the new series.

Advertisement

The official Great British Bake Off account tweeted the news, writing: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

The new series will see one much publicised change to the presenting team – with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig alongside the returning Noel Fielding.

Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/q5k4kjrTZt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again return as judges, running their critical eyes – and tastebuds – over the creations from the new batch of amateur bakers.

The news comes after Channel 4 teased the series’ return last week with a short trailer, which featured cake-lovers of all ages on trying their hardest to get their hands on flour, which was famously running low in stock at the height of the pandemic.

Production on the new series wrapped in August, having begun in July, with all 120 cast and crew living in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks in order to safely complete filming – shooting on a ‘two days on, two days off’ schedule.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The upcoming series is reportedly set to open with three longer episodes, extending the runtime from 75 minutes to 90 minutes for each one – while it is unclear if the episodes will return to their usual length thereafter.

Advertisement

The contestants for this year have not yet been unveiled – but the new crop will undoubtedly be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner David Atherton and go all the way.