Married at First Sight Australia fans despair at Sarah’s meltdown. Will Telv turn it around?

Season five of Married at First Sight Australia returned to the home stays and a series of dinners where the number one item on the menu was awkwardness, stuffed with simmering resentment.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams seemed like a great match when they married on the E4 blind date wedding show. He was solid and down to Earth, she was similarly unpretentious and straightforward. They took things slowly in the bedroom and seemed like a couple with real prospects.

So where did it all go wrong?

As various members of their families met for the first time since their wedding, the couple weren’t talking after a spat the day before when she accused him of spending more time on Snapchat than with her.

Viewers seemed firmly of the opinion that Sarah had gone overboard with Telv.

Sarah has made something so small into a huge arguement.. stupid woman #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Charlie Mansons Left Testicle (@Carl01893209) September 8, 2020

One fan wrote on Twitter: “if this is what happens when Telv gets distracted on his mobile phone, God only knows how she’ll react if he’s late home.”

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia if this is what happens when Telv gets distracted on his mobile phone, God only knows how she'll react if he's late home or has any hobbies which aren't about her. I liked Sarah but she doesn't live in the real world. — Messy Beckie (@messybeckie) September 8, 2020

When she stormed out of the dinner in tears and into the bathroom, the dinner guests were silent as Telv looked the picture of embarrassment. Many were wondering why he didn’t at least try to talk her around.

Telv can you at least go after her to check if she is ok?? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — RobYn BeckY (@Robinbecky09) September 8, 2020

Others were looking at the lighter side of the disagreement.

“If I had a meltdown every time my husband was more engrossed in his phone than me….I’d be having a lot of meltdowns,” one posted.

There’s got to be more to this row between Telv & Sarah. If I had a meltdown every time my husband was more engrossed in his phone than me….I’d be having a lot of meltdowns ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Sam Crampton (@SaintSam18) September 8, 2020

Sarah’s brother was talking sense at the dinner table, telling Telv that he could see there was genuine feelings between the newlyweds and he needed to swallow his pride and make things right with his wife.

He was an instant hit with viewers.

Is tattoo brother in a relationship. ????

Can he become a new expert? He talks sense#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Ty (@TweetieeTy) September 8, 2020

But would they? When he eventually went to console her in the bathroom, he was sticking to his stubbornness and explaining the he still didn’t believe he’d done anything wrong.

Whether he was right or wrong, it wasn’t what she wanted to hear.

Many viewers thought the petty argument was hiding a deeper issue.

Sarah & telv, one minute it’s snap chat lolz, then it’s because he went to the gym. What is really going on here?#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Shield Maiden????⚔️ (@QueenOfLockdown) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, older couple John and Melissa provided an upbeat antidote to the other failing relationships. Their lunch was a delight.

“Is John the nicest guy in the world,” asked one viewer.

Is John just the nicest guy in the world #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Carla (@MyCowbell) September 8, 2020

The beautiful scene was complete when John’s other daughter, Jess, flew in from London for a surprise visit.

It’s the sort of scene that has been in short supply on season five of Married at First Sight Australia and viewers loved it.

Aaww john reaction to his daughter is lovely ????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Redzjj (@Redzjj) September 8, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia teased the next episode would be a Boys’ Night special and when the talk turned to wife swapping, it suddenly reminded viewers of season four.

Find out what happens when Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 on Wednesday.

