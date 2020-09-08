Heads turn in the Love Island USA villa as two bombshells arrive

There could be drama abound in Love Island USA as heads are turned with the arrival of two new bombshells: Rachel and Kierstan.

Advertisement

In episode two of the reality dating show, Johnny has decided to recouple with Cely – but it appears she isn’t the only islander in for a surprise this evening.

Jeremiah receives a text which reads: “Islanders. You have company. Jeremiah you are going on a date. Please join new girl Rachel upstairs in the secret jacuzzi. #WaterWerks #UndressToImpress.”

Not long after, Carrington also receives a text, which reads: “Carrington. Get your swim trunks on! You’re going on a date with Kierstan in the secret jacuzzi. #WetNWild #Cozy.”

The boys head to the secret jacuzzi where they are greeted by new girls Rachel and Kierstan, along with a glass of champagne and strawberries, obviously.

Jeremiah and Carrington waste no time in getting to know the new girls. Kierstan asks Carrington: “You’re coupled up with someone. Tell me about that.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Carrington appears to be wavering on his coupling already, saying: “We had a good day yesterday but again it was the first day. I don’t love the girl, we’re just coupled up. You’re a blessing from the skies. I’m feeling you.”

Kierstan says: “That’s really good to hear.”

The flirting between Jeremiah and Rachel heats up as he asks her: “So, what made you pick me?”

Rachel responds: “Honestly, you definitely looked the tallest but also you’re the most attractive.”

Soon it’s time for the new girls to meet the rest of the islanders as they head back to the villa. Gathered at the fire pit, Mackenzie is keen to find out which boys Rachel and Kierstan are interested in – and mark her territory with Connor.

Mackenzie insists: “Full disclosure. We’re very coupled up.”

Rachel and Kierstan get to know the rest of the islanders. And who they have their eyes on will be revealed in due course.

The new series recently launched on ITV2, with host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman returning to preside over the antics of the sexy singletons. Viewers are able to watch all the action from the luxury villa in Las Vegas, and we’re only a couple of weeks behind the US where the series debuted on 24th August, which means all the drama is currently heating up across the pond.

Advertisement

The couples will be put through the test of love, with only one couple in with a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize.

Love Island USA airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.