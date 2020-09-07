Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn says she’s ready for her own spin-off show

One of the biggest stars on Netflix‘s Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn is known her straight-to-the-point comments, lavish style and confident selling techniques.

Advertisement

In season three, the estate agent practically stole the show with her million-dollar wedding, which included a cake that looked as though it was bleeding out when cut and four-foot-tall gargoyle ice sculptures.

And now Quinn wants her very own show because in her own words, “She’s ‘tired of sharing screen time with those five other b*****s!'”

She didn’t name any names, but she might possibly mean the other Selling Sunset cast members, including Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Maya Vander.

Quinn made the revelation during an interview with Vogue.co.uk, in which she discussed her future.

Speaking about the uncertainty of the property market, she explained: “COVID-19 has been an interesting, weird thing. People aren’t so confident with money, they don’t want to buy and sell properties as much and inventory has been really low. We’re not sure where it’s going to go, but I know people still need homes, it’s an essential business. I’m cautiously hopeful.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As a result, Quinn is looking at other ways to keep her occupied, and alongside having babies with her husband, retired tech entrepreneur Christian Richard, she believes her own show could be the answer.

She continued: “Real estate will always be a part of my life because it’s something I love and it’s something you can do under your own steam. I’m starting a new business of my own — the details are to be confirmed because I’m working on my branding, visual and verbal identity.

“Inclusivity and diversity are important to me, so I want to work on all of those aspects that come with having a company before I throw something into the world. Having kids in a year or so would be amazing — imagine little Christines running around? But all in due time. A spin-off solo show would be a great idea. I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches — I’m done. Give me my own show already!”

Netflix

So what could viewers expect from The Christine Quinn show?

Although she didn’t elaborate on what the spin-off show would feature, it sounds like it could be an opportunity for viewers to see more of the “real” Quinn, as she admitted she toned down her look for the Netflix series.

“I went into the show wanting to be taken seriously. Even though I’m confident, I dressed in a way that I thought people would expect a realtor to look. I was a little more conservative, I covered up more,” she explained.

By season two, Christine says she learned to be a little more “vulnerable” and show off her natural style.

“One thing I learned in season two is that [fashion] doesn’t define you. I can be a professional and sell homes, and it doesn’t matter what I wear. I became a little more myself and more vulnerable. I was portrayed in season one as a ‘one-note b***h’, so I’m doing my best to show people that I am relatable. There’s a misconception that powerful women don’t have emotions or mental-health struggles and don’t have apprehension about things. It was important that I showed more of myself and opened up.”

And it certainly paid off, with Quinn earning lots of praise from fans and going from 84k to 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

“I am really tough, really ballsy in business. Given the way I dress and that I talk about my vagina, I thought I’d never be hired as a real-estate agent. I didn’t care because the show is so fun, but I was surprised because I started to get calls from people saying, ‘I like the way you are, I like the way you talk to people.’ So it was another lesson that being yourself is always the best way,” she said.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.