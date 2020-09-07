What do the Love Island USA contestants win? Is it the same as the UK prize?
Everything you need to know about the jackpot on offer for the winning couple.
With no UK summer edition of Love Island this year, fans have had to look abroad to get their fix of the reality series.
And having already been treated to the Australian version earlier this year, season 2 of Love Island USA is now being broadcast on ITV2 starting from Monday 7th September.
While there are of course many few similarities between the American edition of the show and the version we’re more familiar with there are also some differences.
And one questions fans are likely to have relates to the prize on offer for the winning couple – is it the same as the UK prize?
Read on for everything you need to know.
What do the Love Island USA contestants win?
The winning couple in Love Island USA contestants get $100,000 to share between them – which equates to roughly £76,000 at the current exchange rate.
This makes the US version a good bit more lucrative than the UK show, with only £50,000 on offer for the winners here.
However there is a catch: as with the UK version, the winning couple have to make the decision whether or not to share the pot.
Of course it’s unlikely that having survived the competition all the way to its climax the winning couple would turn on each other and decide not to share it.
And indeed in last year’s first season of Love Island USA, the winning couple Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabell didn’t hesitate before deciding to split the money.