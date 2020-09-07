Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg promises “more drama” in season two

It’s almost time for Love Island USA to hit the UK, with the series set to air on ITV2 on 7th September.

The series debuted in the US on August 24th, and the show’s host Arielle Vandenberg tells press including RadioTimes.com that viewers are in for a real treat.

“I mean to be honest with you, it feels very very different. I think being as it was the first season last year for us in America, I feel like people weren’t putting themselves out there like they are this season,” Vandenberg admitted.

“There is going to be way more drama, way more just like dirt and juice, anything of that nature. It’s already crazy and I can’t wait for you guys to see because truly, there’s just a lot more drama. Everyone’s making out on the first episode – it’s crazy! That’s when you know it’s gonna be good.”

The show might have only started a couple of weeks ago, but it sounds like a pretty strong Love Island USA contestants list, with Vandenberg revealing she can already see some going all the way.

She continued: “Well, we’ve already got a few awesome, awesome couples that I could really see going very very far.

“There is definitely one couple that I’m thinking of, but there’s also a sneaky couple that I see potential in and I don’t even know if the audience will pick up on this but there’s somebody I think there’s a friendship there and I think that friendship is not going to be a friendship for too much longer, and I’m excited for it.”

She added: “And to be honest with you, I don’t know if you guys will be able to tell who it is just watching it. I just– I can’t wait. It’s going to be good. ”

As well as romantic connections, the presenter has seen lots of friendships formed this series.

“I think, obviously coming onto this show, they’re wanting to find love and surprisingly, they’re finding these best friends too. And so you’re seeing so many different relationships blossom out of this show, it’s so so cool and that’s actually one of my favourite parts, the friendships that come out of it,” she said.

“Obviously it’s not friendship island but I’m seeing a lot of that too and I really appreciate that just as like a girl watching girls just get along. But then besides that obviously yes, there is a couple that is so in it that I’m like, ‘wow, you’ve known each other for not that long, ok!’ I personally can’t go that fast, but some people can and I’m not judging, I think that’s very special.”

But of course it wouldn’t be Love Island without some bombshells to shake everything up, and Vandenberg says there’s one particular late arrival who is already ruffling feathers.

“We’ve obviously thrown in some of those bombshells and there’s one right now, I can’t give it away because I really want you guys to watch, but she has literally transformed everything that was and now it’s not. She came in and she did some things so I’m excited to see where that leads because you never know, Love Island, anything can happen,” she revealed.

We wonder who that could be… and we can’t wait.

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 on Monday 7th September at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.