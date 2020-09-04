Selling Sunset’s Mary explains wedding confusion and says Netflix nuptials were “absolutely real”
Documents had emerged that appeared to show Mary and Romain had actually married in March 2018
Some fans questioned the authenticity of Netflix reality series Selling Sunset recently when documents emerged showing that Mary and Romain had married in March 2018 – more than a year-and-a-half earlier than their wedding in the show.
But Mary has denied claims the wedding was staged for the cameras, explaining in a recent interview that the nuptials shown in the series were “absolutely real”.
Speaking to Fubar Radio, the estate agent said, “We invited all of our friends and family. We didn’t tell anybody. We just signed the paper for personal reasons and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding.
“Romain’s never been married before. A wedding didn’t mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends.
