Meet the contestants looking for love on Love Island USA

Just when we thought we wouldn’t be getting our Love Island fix this year after the 2020 UK series was cancelled due to coronavirus, ITV treated fans to a viewing of Love Island: Australia.

And now they’ve only gone and done one better with a special serving of Love Island USA season two.

Over the next few weeks, viewers will get to watch all the action from the luxury villa in Las Vegas. And we’re only a couple of weeks behind the US where, the series debuted on August 24th, which means all the drama is currently heating up across the pond!

We’ve seen our first batch of islanders couple up, and some bombshells are already ruffling feathers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Bombshells

Lauren

Calvin

ITV

Age: 25

Instagram: @calvinonthecobb

Job: Sales manager

He says: “I bring the full meal to the table, I’m not just the snack!”

And another thing: Calvin says he’s a “loyal lover.” When he’s single, he’s free to “play the field” but when he’s in a relationship, he’s a one woman man!

Caleb

ITV

Age: 24

Instagram: @cxco_

Job: IT sales consultant

He says: “I don’t want to sound crazy, but I really am something that people should want to be with in a serious relationship. I look good, too.”

And another thing: Caleb says the best part of a relationship is waking up next to someone and her cooking him breakfast. He’ll make breakfast, too, but his skills only go as far as cereal. And they said romance was dead!

Kierstan

ITV

Age: 23

Instagram: @kierstansaulter

Job: Bartender

She says: “I don’t want to be the start of any drama going into the villa, but if I have to speak my mind. I’m going to fight for what I want, but I’m not going to beg!”

And another thing: Kierstan was a varsity cheerleader in school, but growing up in Texas she showed and raised goats.

Rachel

ITV

Age: 21

Instagram: @rachlundell

Job: College student

She says: “I don’t have a type. If you’re taller than me and athletic, that’s what I’m looking for.”

And another thing: Prior to the show, Rachel was in a relationship which she ended to join Love Island. Ouch!

The girls

Cely

ITV

Age: 24

Instagram: @thecelyvazquez

Job: Legal secretary

She says: “When it comes to dating guys, a lot of them are like, ‘Maybe you need to tone it down a bit!’ and I’m like, ‘No no no, that’s not going to happen.’ Maybe that’s why I’m single.”

And another thing: Cely has a degree in Criminal Justice, speaks fluent Spanish, plays guitar, and loves to sing.

Moira

ITV

Age: 28

Instagram: @moiratumas

Job: Model

She says: “When a guy approaches me, I literally can’t contain myself… I’m always crazy but I’ve been boy crazy since my break up. I have no game. I just tell them. I’m like, ‘You’re hot, let’s hang out!'”

And another thing: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth are Moira’s celebrity crushes. But overall, Moira’s looking for the kind of relationship where she and her partner “can tolerate each other for the next 80 years”.

Justine

ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinejoy312

Job: Billing coordinator/ dancer

She says: “There are two sides to me. My old school, respectful, African side and then I’m also like really… I really am a sexual person. Lady in the streets, freak in the streets – that’s me!”

And another thing: Justine admitted before entering the show, that her parents didn’t know about the go-go dancing she does on the weekend, however, “it pays the bills!” We guess that secret is out now, Justine, seeing as you went on TV and revealed it…

Mackenzie

ITV

Age: 24

Instagram: @mackenziedipman

Job: Student

She says: “Whipped cream is not sexy or tasty, disco is the best genre, three cups of coffee a day is good for you, Tom Brady is not the GOAT.”

And another thing: The guys in the villa better have lots of cash if they want to couple up with Mackenzie because all her exes are millionaires!

Kaitlynn

ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson

Job: Promotor

She says: “I feel like I definitely intimidate men. I do come on pretty strong… I am ready to give the right man the world!”

And another thing: She’s been single for six years and is now ready to find “the one.” If he looks like her celebrity crush Leonardo DiCaprio, even better!

The boys

Tre

ITV

Age: 25

Instagram: @tgiforte

Job: Personal trainer

He says: Tre promises “fun times, comical memories and magical pleasures” to any girl he dates.

And another thing: Any girls who like the look of Tre in the villa will need to get on with his family too. He’s an older brother to three siblings and describes himself as their “role model”. What a cutie!

Connor

ITV

Age: 23

Instagram: @trottfit

Job: Auditor

He says: “I don’t really have a whole lot of game… I’ve kind of always struggled in the dating world, trying to pick up girls. It doesn’t come natural to me.”

And another thing: He’s not just a pretty face, Connor has a master’s degree in accounting!

James

ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @james_mccool1

Job: Personal trainer

He says: James is looking for someone “funny, giggly, who likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously”.

And another thing: His surname might be McCool, but James says he isn’t really that (Mc)cool at all. In fact, he’s more of “a goofy dork”.

Jeremiah

ITV

Age: 22

Instagram: @cortezwhite_

Job: Retail sales associate

He says: “I love a girl that’s goofy. I want you to be yourself when you’re around me. I feel like the person you’re dating, that should be like your best friend.”

And another thing: Jeremiah’s a self-proclaimed flirt and is after a girl with “personality and good vibes”.

Carrington

ITV

Age: 22

Instagram: @c_rod003

Job: Sales manager

He says: “I would definitely say that I’m an alpha. At the end of the day, I get what I want and I do what I want.”

And another thing: He’s been single for three years now and wants to find a girl who’ll make him go “crazy inside.” Carrington, you might have come to the right place!

Johnny

ITV

Age: 22

Instagram: @johnny_llee

Job: Business director

He says: “Dating has felt like paying rent for a one-room apartment with bad furniture and no electricity.” Yikes!

And another thing: His athletic ways have earned him a bit of a reputation with the ladies, but deep down Johnny is a huge romantic who’s looking for a serious relationship. Let’s hope he can find it in the villa!

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 on Monday 7th September at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.