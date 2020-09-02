Married at First Sight Australia fans wonder if Dean got off too lightly with Tracey’s friends

Married at First Sight Australia season five focused on the second home stays, where the newlyweds travel to their partner’s home town to experience what domestic life would be like with them… For Dean Wells, Perth may well turn out to be hell on Earth.

After his emotional infidelity with Davina Rankin and constant excuses for his transgressions, he has made it hard for fans of the E4 reality show to like him. Imagine how his love rat tendencies will play out with the friends of his wife, Tracey Jewel?

“What did you do wrong?” one of Tracey’s friends asked Dean at the dinner they’d arrange to welcome the couple home.

His response was the expected litany of half-truths, while he went beetroot-red and squirmed in his seat. Viewers were not having his “confession at all.

Did Dean seriously just say he has never cheated before? ????, the man is fluent in bull ???? #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Crystal (@CrysTalksVlogs) September 2, 2020

One fan said what everyone else was thinking: “There is 100 other Aussie girls that he’s fed those lines too. What is wrong with her? Excuse after excuse after excuse.”

Oh Tracey. There is 100 other Aussie girls that he’s fed those lines too. What is wrong with her? Excuse after excuse after excuse. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 2, 2020

The question on many lips was: how much humiliation was Tracey going to endure? Some thought that maybe it’s because she was “loving the drama”.

I’m sorry but why on EARTH would you want your friends to know your husband has cheated on you once already?! Tracey is loving the drama tbh ???? #MarriedAtfirstSightAustralia — H (@hhxmmond) September 2, 2020

Others had some canny advice for how Dean should extricate himself from the difficult situation.

Jus rap your way out. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Done (@UpYourStreet6) September 2, 2020

The confrontation with Tracey’s friends and family was the “perfect punishment” for Dean. But did he get off a little too lightly with them?

Perfect punishment for #Dean is actually having to own up to being a total arsehole cheater to her friends and stay with her – when he plainly doesn't want to be with her longterm #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Emmajane37 (@emmajane37) September 2, 2020

Social meda was abuzz with people who thought, yes, he did.

Tracey you have very calm friends.

If that were me, I would be facing GBH charges right now for a man doing that to my friend #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — RobYn BeckY (@Robinbecky09) September 2, 2020

Perhaps the tough love that Tracey so clearly needed was going to happen off camera…

If Tracey's friends love her, they'll be blowing up her phone with messages telling her to get rid as soon as the dinner party is over. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 2, 2020

The teaser for the next episode featured Dean meeting Tracey’s parents for only the second time. The father asked Dean if he had any moral fibre at all. Viewers were more than happy to help him out with that answer.

No Dean not a single moral fibre in your body #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — Kate (@whatkatedidnext) September 2, 2020

Many were losing patience with Tracey. The advice seemed to be to “get over it” or face the possibility that viewers might start sympathising with Dean! Unlikely.

Oh FFS now looks like Tracey will punish Dean further in front of the in-laws. She needs to get over it! Before long we will start feeling sorry for Dean ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — pami kaur (@princesspkh) September 2, 2020

Justin Fisher and Carly Bowyer were attempting to breathe life into their seemingly doomed marriage. He’s just never seemed that into his new wife. Perhaps he’s not really into any kind of relationship, outside his close feelings for ice-cream machines.

Justin needs lessons on how to be affectionate with women.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAus — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) September 2, 2020

As one viewer posted on social media, “Carly and Justin have about as much sexual chemistry as a bowl of congealed porridge”.

Carly and Justin have about as much sexual chemisty as a bowl of congealed porridge. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 2, 2020

Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin are about as relaxed together as a Victorian couple on their wedding night. But would a visit to a marine park and swimming with dolphins loosen up the awkwardness for “Team Trashley”?

Not according to most on social media. Ashley’s words say one thing, but her looks and her body language say something else altogether.

Whatever Ashley says, she STILL looks constantly horrified in Troy’s presence ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 2, 2020

The home stays continue for the couples on Married at First Sight Australia on Thursday night. It feels like it might be curtains for at least one more couple, but if you can’t wait to find out what happened read our update on the couples from seasons four and five.

