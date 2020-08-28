Behind Sean and Blair’s dramatic split on Married at First Sight Australia and where they are now

E4 is currently airing season five of Married at First Sight Australia, giving UK reality-lovers their dose of dating drama for the summer.

The eccentric series, which was filmed back in 2018, follows a group of singletons as they are paired up by experts with their perfect match, who they marry in a ‘commitment ceremony’ upon meeting.

After spending time together on their honeymoon and living with one another, the couples then decide whether they want to really get married or to call it quits.

Perth-based Sean and Blair from Sydney seemed like a great match on paper, but we saw throughout their episode that they didn’t quite click. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened and where Sean and Blair are now.

What happened to Sean and Blair?

In Married at First Sight Australia’s final episode, we saw experts match 34-year-old railway technician Sean up with 31-year-old executive assistant Blair, with the pair ‘marrying’ and heading off to New Zealand on their honeymoon.

But after a rocky commitment ceremony, the relationship soon turned disastrous when Sean told Blair he no longer wanted to spend time with her and voted to leave the marriage, leaving Blair in tears, begging him for a second chance.

“I still have that glimmer of hope that I could potentially change your mind,” Blair told Sean, who replied: “It’s kind of a bit too late. The thing that I’m grappling with over the last couple of weeks is, like, I can’t picture us together. I’m sorry.”

Their ‘marriage’ did not end amicably – with the pair having consummated their relationship the night before Sean confessed that he didn’t have feelings for her.

Where is Sean now?

After splitting with Blair, Sean went on a date with fellow contestant Tracey Jewel and the pair were together for five months after the show ended, but by 2019 the pair had called it quits.

The technician has since released a tell-all book about his time on what he describes as “the FAKEST reality show”, entitled Married Lies: Secrets Behind Reality TV.

Where is Blair now?

By May 2018, Blair had appeared to be over Sean’s rejection, taking to Instagram to gush over her new boyfriend, DJ Robbie Lowe. She wrote: “Every day I fall for you a little deeper. You make me so happy!”

The couple appear to still be going strong, with Robbie frequently appearing on the former MAFS contestant’s Instagram.

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm.