I’m A Celebrity secures extra filming location for 2020 series, revealing trial clues

An extra filming location for the UK-based series of I’m a Celebrity 2020 has been revealed, with a North Wales farm set to be used for the show.

Manorafon Farm Park has been booked for exclusive use by the show’s producers and will be used alongside I’m A Celebrity filming location Gwrych Castle, which was announced as the main site for this year’s series earlier this week.

The site hosts a range of animals including meerkats and llamas and is situated nearby to Gwrych Castle.

It’s not yet exactly clear what this year’s batch of celebrity participants will be doing at the site, but a look at the Manorafon Farm Park website reveals a possible hint, with the ‘Explore’ section reading, “We also have a Reptile Hut full of interesting critters.”

A spokesperson for the farm said the news would give a huge boost to its finances given the tough year it has faced as a result of the pandemic.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the spokesperson said, “As many of you will be aware, the losses we sustained at the beginning of our season because of the coronavirus pandemic have hit us hard.

“As we reach the end of our main season, we have had to consider making some very difficult decisions.

“We were recently approached with the opportunity to provide ITV with exclusive use of our site until the end of 2020 as they film I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on the neighbouring Gwrych Castle Estate.

“This unique opportunity provides us with the ability to invest in the farm and continue with our exciting plans for 2021 and beyond. As such, we will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

This is the first series of I’m a Celebrity to take place outside of the Australian jungle, with coronavirus restrictions meaning that changes had to be made to the usual format.

As a result the show will look and feel very different to previous editions, but it’s likely some things will remain the same as ever – with Ant and Dec remaining as hosts and viewers given the chance to eliminate contestants with a public vote.

Announcing Gwrych Castle as the main location earlier in the week, ITV Studios’ Director of Entertainment Richard Cowles said, “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will return to ITV later this year.