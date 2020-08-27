I’m A Celebrity confirms Welsh castle location for 2020 series – look inside

ITV has announced the UK location of I’m A Celebrity 2020, the first ever series to be filmed outside of Australia.

A cohort of brave celebrities will be heading to the new I’m A Celebrity filming location at the the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, to face a familiar blend of gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges.

The castle boasts breathtaking views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Creepy crawlies aren’t the only thing that celebs will have to fear, as there have been several reported sightings of an angry woman in white roaming the castle, thought by some to be the ghost of the Countess of Dundonald.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

Dr Baker has been fighting for the survival of the castle since he was a child, writing a letter to Prince Charles and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1997, asking for their help in preserving the historic location.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

Amid radical alterations to the usual format, fans can rest assured that presenting duo Ant and Dec will be on-hand to guide us through the proceedings, hosting I’m A Celeb every night from the castle.

As usual, celebrities will be eliminated via public vote as the series progresses until only one remains: the first ever King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will return to ITV later this year.