Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset

Davina Potratz

Netflix

Age: Unknown

Instagram: @davinapotratz

Net worth: estimated $2 million (£1.6 million)

Davina spent the first series of Selling Sunset as a recurring cast member before being bumped up to the main cast.

She has previously dipped her toe in the reality TV waters – prior to joining the cast of Selling Sunset, she was seen on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing – in which she sold several opulent mansions. Away from the show, Davina has worked as a model, while she is also a member of the Top Agent Network – a “network built exclusively for verified top agents”. In season three, Davina caused drama at Christine’s wedding when she suggested there was “another side” to Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

Amanza Smith Netflix Age: 43 Instagram: @amanzasmith Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000) Amanza, who joined Selling Sunset in its second season, appears to lead a busy life – as well as her role as an estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, she is CEO of AmanZa LLC – an interior design company. She has also had a career as an NFL cheerleader and has worked as a model, while she has two children from her marriage to NFL player Ralph Smith. Maya Vander Age: 32 Instagram: @themayavander Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000) Maya’s work in the real estate world is not limited to her career at The Oppenheim Group – she spends half her time in Florida working for Douglas Elliman. Maya has two children, a boy and a girl, with her husband, and has become popular with Selling Sunset fans for her no-nonsense approach to her job. The estate agent has been a cast member on Selling Sunset since its very first episode but she recently told Metro.co.uk that she doesn’t know if she could do a fourth season – “I was a bit more flexible and so was [my husband], but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see.”