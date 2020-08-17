Jason Oppenheim says he probably wouldn’t have signed up for Selling Sunset knowing what it would become

Star of Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim has said that he was “misled” about the nature of the realtor reality series, revealing he “probably wouldn’t have signed up for it” had he known what it would become.

The 43-year-old real estate broker is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, the estate agency at the heart of the Netflix hit show.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, he said: “Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it.

“I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular!”

He continued: “I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real estate show.”

Selling Sunset’s third season debuted earlier this month, giving fans a look at the LA housing market and the estate agents who seem to attract a whole lot of drama as well as big commissions.

Jason, who has been a member of the Selling Sunset cast since series one, ran the Hollywood Hills-based agency with his twin brother Brett Oppenheim, however Christine Quinn recently revealed that Brett left to start his own brokerage.

She teased that season four, which is yet to be commissioned by Netflix, could see the brothers “battle” as Brett splits.

“We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever,” she said.

Jason, who initially trained as a lawyer, also told Hello! he would still be an estate agent even if his job involved less money.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy being a lawyer, but I didn’t have the passion and drive for it,” he said. “I’m more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I’m truly passionate about real estate.”

“Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn’t; to be honest, I’d do this job for 10 per cent of the money that I make. That’s how much I enjoy this work.”

If you’re unaware of how much the Selling Sunset agents make, then you’re in for a shock – the LA-based luxury pads can be flogged for millions of dollars, with Jason previously closing on one priced at over $40 million.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.