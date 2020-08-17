Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Justin the millionaire: “I’m not getting good vibes”

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Carly Bowyer had a dream scenario on Monday’s edition of the E4 reality show – her new husband, Justin Fischer, was a millionaire. Fans were quick to comment about the marketing manager’s luck

“Imagine being matched with a millionaire and having no clue,” wrote one.

Imagine being matched with a millionaire and having no clue ???? that's The Dream right there x #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) August 17, 2020

But viewers very quickly turned against Justin when Carly began to have reservations about his arrogance. It was a “red flag” to her when he told her he always gets what he wants.

If that’s so, why are you on a dating show like Married at First Sight Australia, she wondered.

Yeah Justin doesn’t seem to have a nice attitude, he comes across as a bit of an arse #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Louisa (@UKblockhead) August 17, 2020

Justin managed to turn things around with his nervous, shambolic speech, which Carly and her bridesmaids found endearing. Viewers, however, were not buying what Justin had for sale.

Justin has kids? He's a father already?! He sure doesn't act like someone who has had children! Cos this guy has been talking all about himself, what he wants & what he gets.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 17, 2020

This fan “was not getting good vibes about him” and thought he simply wanted an heir to his throne. Considering he’s only in his 30s, there lad will be waiting a while.

#Marriedatfirstsightaustralia I think Justin wants a new woman so he gets a boy. Had 2 daughters, gets what he wants. Wants an heir to carry on his name. I am not getting good vibes about him. — Serendipity Sarah (@Sarahndipity59) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Australia fans were quick to point out a major impediment in the other newlyweds Nasser Sultan and Gabrielle Bartlett’s relationship – her twin sister, Kerrie.

After point blank asking him some difficult and intimate questions about his lack of children, Kerrie didn’t appear to trust Nasser’s intentions towards his sister on the hit E4 reality show.

This fan was not impressed at all by Kerrie’s line of questioning.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Gabrielle's twin is a bunny boiler. She looks unhinged. — The other me (@lalavie444) August 17, 2020

But a number of others on social media thought that impression may have been manipulated by Married at First Sight Australia producers.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia I actually think the producers are setting up these pressured situations with the in-laws — Doug Judy (@LBtheAnomaly) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, some thought they were well-matched especially during at the altar.

Had my doubts about Nas & Gab but they seem really cute together in person #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Kate (@whatkatedidnext) August 17, 2020

Later in the episode, they shared a kiss, to the approval of some. Gabrielle remarked that she was starting to find Nasser “contagious”.

“He’s contagious” bit like coronavirus then…????????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 17, 2020

A recurring theme on social media about season five of the Australian version of the dating franchise has been the lack of a spark between the couples. This viewer thought the couples were “nowhere near as endearing as those in the previous series”.

The characters in this series are nowhere near as endearing as those in the previous series. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Linda Seeley (@lindawba) August 17, 2020

But that doesn’t mean Married at First Sight Australia fans aren’t as compelled as ever by the show. Perhaps the tension is exactly what we enjoy most.

I might be a little bit obsessed with #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Jodie (@Jodie_K_) August 17, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia returns on Tuesday at 7.30pm and continues all week on E4.

