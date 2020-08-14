Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin’s Married at First Sight Australia love story – and where are they now?

It’s a summer of love thanks to E4’s revival of Married at First Sight Australia.

The series features 11 couples looking for love, and one of those hopeful couples is Ashley, a former tennis prodigy turned flight attendant, and Troy Delmege, an IT accounts manager.

After choosing to split at their vow renewals, what happened to the couple when the series ended?

What happened to Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin?

Troy and Ashley were definitely one of the most memorable couples on season 5. The pair mutually decided to end their ‘marriage’ on the show, with photos later emerging of Troy and his MAFS co-star Carly Alman kissing.

Carly had split with her TV husband Justin Fischer, and told TV WEEK at the time: “Physically, Troy is my type. I do go for that preppy, private school-looking guy and Justin and I had a conversation about that.

“We definitely bonded at the dinner parties, we seemed to be the ones in the relationships putting in a lot more than we were getting. I think we both sympathised with each other a lot more about that.”

Troy and Ashley had a bumpy journey together and experienced some disastrous moments on the show, including the time when Troy joked that his parents weren’t fussy about food as Ashley prepared his family a meal. His mum Sue ended up going without when Ashley served up pasta and garlic bread which Sue couldn’t eat as she was a celiac. It’s how Troy became known as the goofy one.

Where are Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin now?

The former couple remain on friendly terms, and recently reunited at Sydney Opera House.

The pair even managed to laugh at unfortunate events from their time together in season 5, including the aforementioned bad family meal.

Troy recently shared a picture of himself with Ashely, who was wearing a ‘TeamTrAshley’ cap. He added the caption: “Glad she still likes to wear it all the time.”

Where is Troy Delmege now?

After the show and the scandal with Carly, he and Carly had a relationship together which lasted nine months. He informed fans of the news on Instagram: “Dear fans, it is with great sadness I want to let you know that Carly and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“I am so so sorry it hasn’t worked out. This is a very painful situation. We’ve had an incredible nine months together and it hurts to walk away.”

It looks as though he’s looking for love again after being spotted on dating app Bumble.

He recently shared pictures of his reunion with the MAFS cast – including John Robertson – on Instagram.

Where is Ashley Irvin now?

It’s not know whether Ashely is in a relationship currently. She recently marked her ‘one year wedding anniversary’ with Troy on Instagram, revealing she had “no regrets” despite it not working out.

“I still have no regrets, it was such an amazing day and I have met some amazing people along the way,” she said in the caption.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm.