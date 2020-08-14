When is Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji on TV?

Bear Grylls is back with what may be his toughest challenge yet – at least if it lives up to its title, with the British adventurer travelling to Fiji from Amazon Prime Video’s new series World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.

Spanning 10 episodes, the adventure series charts the ultimate expedition race – there are 66 World’s Toughest Race teams from across 30 countries racing non-stop for 11 days – 24 hours a day! – with the World’s Toughest Race route taking them across hundreds of miles of unforgiving Fijian terrain.

It’s sure to be another smash hit success for Grylls, who’s very much carved out a niche in this kind of pushed-to-your-limits programming. (Wondering how much cash it’s made him? Here’s what we know about Bear Grylls’ net worth.)

Read on for your essential guide to World’s Toughest Race.

When is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji on?

The travel show launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Viewers will need to subscribe in order to tune in, however, the episodes will automatically be available to Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be able to watch World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, game consoles, Chromecast and through Vodafone TV.

They're here to prove to the world, their teammates, and most importantly, themselves…are they tough enough? ???? #WorldsToughestRace premieres August 14 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/g2l8QFXvet — World's Toughest Race (@ToughRaceTV) July 14, 2020

What is World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji about?

Prepare to see the limits of human physical and mental endurance tested like never before in Bear’s new series.

At its core, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is about perseverance.

Viewers will watch as people from all walks of life and every corner of the globe join together to overcome the most incredible obstacles.

Amazon Prime Video

The challenges lie both within the course itself, and competitors’ equally daunting personal struggles, which are only magnified by the demands of the expedition.

Speaking about the series, showrunner Lisa Hennessy told her followers on Instagram: “I’m a bit emotional sharing this post. In 1995 I started working on the eco-challenge as a kid new to California. This production changed the path of my life. I am so excited that we are bringing it back! Thank you to everyone who is part of it – the crew, athletes and the people of Fiji.”

Is there a trailer?

Amazon Prime Video

There sure is! And the dramatic trailer might just convince you to take that next big step in your life.

“66 teams from 30 different countries descended on Fiji. To compete in the world’s toughest race,” the narrator says as the camera flashes to different contestants, including an older man who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I have no clue what to be afraid of. I’m about to find out!” one says.

“To make sure that those people who feel under represented, feel that they have a voice,” another adds.

“I am a tough chick, and I’m proud of that!” a third says.

Sounds like we’re in for a very interesting journey!

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji comes to Amazon Prime Video on August 14th.