All the wildest things Bear Grylls has done – from drinking pee to sleeping inside a camel

Nothing stands in the way of survival machine Bear Grylls during a gruelling expedition in the wilderness – and if it does, he’ll most likely kill it, eat it while it’s still thrashing, and drink whatever’s left to quench his thirst. No sweat.

The adventurer is returning to TV to host his latest series World’s Toughest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji, which features 11 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans.

The travel show launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

To celebrate, we’ve compiled some of Grylls’ wildest antics and uniquest of survival skills over the years.

Drinking his own urine from inside a snake’s skin

Sounds unpleasant, and even the man himself agreed it was disgusting. During his Discovery Channel series Born Survivor, Grylls urinated into snake skin and then drank it. Disclaimer: The series advised against drinking urine as it contains toxins. Grylls is said to have required the additional liquid as a last resort.

On ITV’s Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, he challenged eight celebrities including Emilia Fox, Jamelia and Mike Tindall to drink their own urine – which was boiled beforehand.

Giving himself a enema at sea

While we’re on the topic of bodily functions, we may as well reminisce about the time Bear Grylls gave himself an enema on a raft in Pacific ocean (where else?) on a tumultuous episode of Man vs. Wild in order to rehydrate himself.

Crawling inside a dead camel

Bear Grylls clambering inside the carcass of a recently deceased camel is giving us Revenant flashbacks. During Man vs. Wild, Grylls sliced open a dead camel in the Sahara, removed its insides, skinned it, before demonstrating how to craw inside for shelter while using its skin for a blanket.

Killing a moose and eating its heart

During another so-called typical adventure for Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild, Grylls killed a moose and removed its heart, before taking a huge bite. “At least it’s warm,” he later grimaced.

Drinking from elephant dung

Bear Grylls showcased a truly unique survival trick for those who find themselves stranded in a hot climate with no water source: draining the fluid from a pile of fresh elephant dung. While informing viewers it was disgusting, but a potential lifesaver, he then lifted a pile of dung to the heavens and squeezed the liquid into his mouth. He warned that there could be harmful bacteria in dung so it really is a last resort.

Eating a live snake

While in Australia’s Northern Territory for Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls was on the hunt for sustenance, and ended up catching snake in a shallow body of water, breaking its neck with his mouth, before fashioning it into a scarf around his to snack on later.

Risking his life swimming in freezing water

On Born Survivor, Bear Grylls decides to takes an ice cold dip under a large block of ice in -40 degrees Canada. Crew monitored his vital signs as as he swum under an 18 foot ice bridge, a long, open channel, followed by another bridge twice as long. And in just a pair of black swimming trunks.

Devouring sheep’s eyeballs

Bear Grylls insisted that sheep’s eyeballs were high in protein and rich in vitamin A on Man vs. Wild as he removed the eyeball from the a dead sheep, gave it a dunk in the geothermal, popped it in his mouth and swallowed it.

Eating a live salmon

On an episode of Running Wild with Barack Obama, Bear Grylls ate the freshest Alaskan salmon you can ever have.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji comes to Amazon Prime Video on August 14th. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

