Inside Ryan and Davina’s explosive Married at First Sight Australia split – from kissing scandal to his reality TV star ex
**Contains spoilers on Married at First Sight season 5**
E4 have brought back Married at First Sight for the summer, with 11 new couples looking for love.
The eccentric dating show sees a trio of experts matching singletons based on their preferences.
Season five is currently airing on the network, and has introduced us to personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, and tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31.
The duo were matched on the show back in 2018, but it wasn’t all hugs and kisses – at least not for Ryan.
Here’s where the couple are now.
What happened to Davina and Ryan?
Things hit a rocky patch way before the cameras stopped rolling.
The couple decided to break up before the final decision, after Davina revealed she’d shared a kiss with co-star Dean Wells.
Speaking of the incident, Ryan said: “I just felt like an idiot because I didn’t see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn’t feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot.”
Earlier this year, Ryan appeared to lash out at Davina as he appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out Of Here!.
The 31-year-old told campmates in the jungle that he’d never had feelings for Davina even before she’d cheated with Dean.
Discussing their time together, he said: “Oh that was nothing, I didn’t like her and I like Charlotte [Crosby, his I’m a Celebrity co-star]. There was no feelings whatsoever.”
He recently wished his ex-wife Davina “all the best” though, so we guess there’s no longer any bad blood between them.
Where is Ryan now?
Despite the experience, Ryan is feeling positive.
“It hasn’t made me fear marriage or anything. If anything, it makes me want to get married properly,” he revealed earlier this year in an interview.
He seemed to have moved on shortly after the show with model Ayla Browne who he posed in a picture with.
And during his stint on IAC, he enjoyed a romance with former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.
Charlotte and Ryan admitted to flirting with each other over social media before the show, although they had never met. Their relationship began to blossom early into the series, however, didn’t last after the show.
In April, Charlotte revealed they were no longer on speaking terms, and she had reportedly moved onto a 30-year-old videographer named Liam.
Where is Davina now?
A lot has changed for Davina. She’s now a mum to a little girl named Milla-Mae with her boyfriend, cafe owner Jaxon.
The pair welcomed their daughter earlier this year and have been sharing lots of cute snaps on social media.
As for marriage, Davina isn’t rushing to get down the aisle with Jax.
“We’re not engaged yet [but] it looks like he’s stuck with me,” she said in an interview. “We definitely talk about [marriage ] all the time, but our next step is buying a house.”
Married at First Sight Australia season 5 airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm.