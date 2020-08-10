Who is Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young’s fiancé? Meet Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset season three has set Netflix alight since it launched on Friday and one thing that keeps cropping up is the identity of Heather Rae Young’s fiancé and why he doesn’t feature in the show.

*This article contains spoilers about Selling Sunset season three*

Tarek El Moussa, 38, is the man in question and, as a mirror opposite of Chrishell Stause’s reported discovery by text that she was being divorced by husband Justin, Heather, 32, suddenly announced she was getting married.

“The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” yelled the Selling Sunset realtor on her Instagram just over a week ago.

Tarek had his own Instagram worthy post: “This is the exact moment I got down on one knee and asked @heatherraeyoungto be my wife! You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

His enthusiastic message didn’t stop there as he revealed the former Playboy model had “not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to [children] Tay and Bray”.

So, former Playboy model Heather and Tarek are blissfully happy, but why hasn’t he featured in season three of the hit series set in the opulent Los Angeles real estate world at the Oppenheim Group?

House Beautiful reported that it’s because he’s under contract on HGTV channel presenting another Californian real estate programme Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

It’s the same reason that Justin Hartley hasn’t appeared on Selling Sunset. His contract with NBC family drama This Is Us reportedly prevented him from appearing, although it’s doubtful he would have been keen to appear in the new season of the real estate docusoap judging by the spectacular revelations.

A key scene in season three occurs when Chrishell reveals that Justin allegedly texted her to tell her that he had filed for divorce. This revelation has not been verified by Justin himself.

