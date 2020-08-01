Ant and Dec reveal they’re “taking a break” ahead of I’m A Celebrity… return

They’re expected to grace our screens once again when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns later this year, but presenters Ant and Dec have now announced they’ll be taking a much-needed break from work.

The duo – who fronted their Saturday Night Takeaway show in the earlier stages of the ongoing pandemic – told fans they were taking time out to spend some quality time with their loved ones.

Ant McPartlin, 44, and Declan Donnelly, 44, shared a joint statement to their Twitter account stating they’d be back at the end of August.

Alongside an image of them both relaxing, they said: “We’re both taking a break for a few weeks to spend time with family and friends. Wishing everyone a great month and we’ll see you at the end of August.”

Within seconds of the announcement, fans rushed to comment on the post with many wishing them a great break.

“Enjoy your family time both of you….im sitting in Newcastle Station at this very minute, waiting for my train to edinburgh for a mini break,” one wrote.

“Have a great time, thank you for all the content throughout lockdown and the past few months it’s really kept us going. See you soon,” another said.

Wishing Dec a happy anniversary with his wife Ali Alistall, who he married five years ago, a third wrote: “And why not. You deserve it. Thanks for all the entertainment. You’re both hilarious but we all knew that anyway. Have a nice break. See you in 4 weeks. Happy Anniversary as well Dec xx.”

We’re both taking a break for a few weeks to spend time with family and friends. Wishing everyone a great month and we’ll see you at the end of August! ???????? pic.twitter.com/4xLdtTPvE1 — antanddec (@antanddec) August 1, 2020

Another commented on the rumours I’m A Celebrity… could be taking place in Scotland this year due to travel restrictions following coronavirus.

“PLEASE DON’T DO I’M A CELEBRITY IN SCOTLAND,” they said.

Ant and Dec’s break comes after ITV confirmed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! would be returning to screens later this year with a special spin-off series.

It had been uncertain whether the show would be going ahead this year in recent weeks, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the long-running reality series will air this autumn, and to mark the show’s 20th series, the broadcaster will also show a one-off documentary, I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, looking back on I’m A Celeb’s best moments.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said that the series “looks likely to return this year” but is planning for the show to air a month later than usual, in December.

He has admitted he is looking at alternatives, saying the team is “moving heaven and earth” to get the show back on air.

We can’t wait!

