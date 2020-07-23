Vernon Kay addresses I’m A Celebrity 2020 rumours: “Never say never!”

Accessibility Links

The presenter has been tipped to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Vernon Kay

Rumours began swirling that presenter Vernon Kay had signed a very lucrative deal for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

And it sounds like viewers could well be seeing him Down Under as Kay, 46, is certainly not against the idea.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the TV star – who is known for presenting ITV’s Family Fortunes – revealed he’d “never say never” to joining the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

When asked if he’d be heading to Australia (or Scotland depending on the pandemic) to take part in the ITV show, he laughed: “I thought you might ask me this. The reason why that story came out, I think, is because I’ve been asked for the last two or three years to do I’m A Celebrity.”

He continued: “I’ve always turned it down. I think my name must have still been in a notebook and it’s been floated around.

“We’ll see. Never say never. Like I say, I’ve been asked two or three times in the past and it’s not been the right time so I don’t know.”

According to sources, Kay, 46, accepted a deal believed to be worth £250,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity…

“Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show,” the insider told The Mirror.

If true, this means Kay – who is returning to screens this August to host Formula E – will appear on ITV’s biggest show over the autumn while his wife Tess Daly presents BBC1’s Saturday night hit Strictly Come Dancing.

Kay joins a long list of celebs on this year’s rumoured line-up. Recently, Jason Manford said he’d take part in the show if it meant Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin could be his campmate.

Sounds like this is going to be a very interesting cast list. Count us in!

Vernon Kay will return to our screens between 5th – 13th August for six action-packed Formula E races to finish the season, with all the drama live and free on the BBC Red Button. Look out for our full Formula E guide coming soon!

