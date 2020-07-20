Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing on Ice after a decade competing on ITV series

Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing on Ice after a decade competing on ITV series

She describes former skating partner Kevin Kilbane as her "soulmate."

Dancing on Ice professional Brianne Delcourt, who left the show after getting engaged to Kevin Kilbane

Professional Dancing on Ice skater Brianne Delcourt has announced she will be leaving ITV’s competition series, after a decade competing on the show.

Advertisement

The Canadian figure skater joined the show for its fifth series in 2010, gliding to third place with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson, while bagging an outright win the following year with Eastenders actor Sam Attwater.

Last year, she was partnered up with former footballer Kevin Kilbane and the pair quickly fell in love, getting engaged just two months later.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, she explained her decision for leaving the long-running series, expressing a renewed focus on her family and new partner.

She said: “It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now. The hardest part will be missing my DOI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin.

“The show has been a huge part of my life and part of [her daughter] Gracie’s too… It was quite emotional and they knew I had to do what was right for me. They’ve been super supportive of my decision.”

“I’ve made the right decision. I’ll always skate and perform when I can and you may see me again. But as for now, I’m taking a break from it all to fulfil my other passion and dream – which is my family.

Delcourt and Kilbane had planned to get married this autumn, but have postponed the ceremony until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV has confirmed that Dancing On Ice will return in 2021, although it remains to be seen whether it will meet its usual January start date, as Strictly Come Dancing is working on a later schedule this year.

After Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers competed in a same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice, Strictly is reportedly taking the concept even further with two same-sex couples on its 2020 lineup.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on ice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Bez with the Happy Mondays

Exclusive Celebrity Gogglebox’s Bez says he “wouldn’t say no” to Strictly 2020

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli

Former Strictly pro says Bruno Tonioli provides “entertainment value but nothing else”

GETHIN JONES

Gethin Jones: “I was more scared for Celebrity MasterChef than Strictly!”

im_a_celebrity-2020

I’m a Celebrity 2020 Meet the contestants in the castle