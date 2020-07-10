RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars preview clip reveals India’s secret letter to Alexis

If you thought the last edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 didn’t serve up enough drama, you’ll be gagging after seeing the preview clip of the next episode.

Advertisement

Here’s the T: after India Ferrah’s controversial elimination, turns out the drag star left notes for the remaining competitors in the werk room. Well, not all competitors.

As the sneak peek reveals, Ferrah left messages for young star Blair St Clair, frontrunner Shea Couleé and Alexis Mateo.

Of course, this is significant as in last week’s show, India accused Alexis of mounting a secret campaign to vote favourite Shea out of the competition. However, Alexis strongly denied these claims, leaving the queens and viewers confused to who was lying.

Does India’s note to Alexis shed any more light on the situation? We don’t know. At least in the preview, Alexis refuses to open the letter.

“I got one, I think, but I don’t want to read it,” Alexis says while Jujubee paces around the room searching for her own message. “It’s not important to me right now.”

Just to muddy the waters even further, India left a cryptic letter for Shea as well.

Shea reads it out: “Shea, I’m so honoured and blessed to have gotten to know you and work with you. You’re such an amazing person and kind spirit. I love you so much. Keep turning it. P.S. I’ve got you.”

Does this mean India’s is sticking to her guns? Could she have dropped a nasty surprise in Alexis’ letter? Fingers crossed the biggest mystery in Drag Race herstory will be solved soon.

The episode will also see the queens tasked with showcasing two looks for the Charles Backyard Ball, the categories being Country Cousin Realness and Backyard Eleganza.

Alongside usual judges RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, singer Bebe Rexha will join the panel.

Advertisement

New RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 episodes are available to stream each Saturday on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.