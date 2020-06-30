Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Matthew Pinsent

There’s another series of Celebrity MasterChef bubbling away on the stove, ready to be served.

That means a brand new batch of nervous celebrities, preparing to show the nation what they can do in the kitchen – and hoping to impress John and Gregg in the process.

Among them this year is four-time Olympic gold medalist Matthew Pinsent, who is more used to rowing boats than roasting tins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the champion oarsman.

Who is Matthew Pinsent?

What’s Matthew’s Twitter? @matthewcpinsent

Matthew first got in a boat while studying at posh school, Eton College. He went on to Oxford University, where he studied Geography and competed in the famous Boat Race against Cambridge three times, winning twice. He now referees that race!

Matthew is best known for his Olympic achievements, winning an astonishing four gold medals, three of which were alongside his friend Steve Redgrave. The nation watched with baited breath, back in the days when rowing was one of the few sports Great Britain had a hope of doing well in. Matthew and Steve became national heroes.

Since retiring from rowing, Matthew has been a broadcaster for BBC sports coverage. He has also tried his hand at directing, with a sports documentary about South African swimmer Chad Le Clos. Matthew was knighted in 2014, so let’s hope Gregg and John remember to address him as “Sir” when they rip apart his stodgy shepherd’s pie.

Matthew is happily married to wife, Demetra, who he met at university, and the couple have three children together.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.