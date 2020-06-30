Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Karen Gibson

Karen Gibson is gearing up to take on the Celebrity MasterChef challenge.

The Kingdom Choir star will be joining the other famous faces in the kitchen to try and impress John and Gregg.

Here’s everything you need to know about choir conductor Karen.

Who is Karen Gibson?

What’s Karen’s Instagram? @mskarengibson

Named as, “Britain’s Godmother of Gospel”, award-winning conductor Karen founded The Kingdom Choir in London more than 20 years ago, primarily as a way in which to embrace her community and practice worship.

A former backing singer herself, Karen had previously been involved with lots of different gospel groups all over the world, and had sung with The Beautiful South.

The Kingdom Choir has performed on Songs of Praise and as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, but got their big moment when they raised the roof with the classic song “Stand by Me” at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The performance was life-changing for the choir, as it raised their profile in a way they could never have imagined.

The choir has since released an album, also called Stand By Me, and has performed at the closing ceremony of Australia’s Invictus Games.

They continue to be in demand for events all over the world, and have been forced to reschedule a tour of the US and Canada because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.